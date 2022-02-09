The Workman's Sports Center will hold a free pickleball clinic for beginner adults (18-and-older) on Friday, Feb. 18, from 6-8 p.m.
There will be no daily fee for those attending the clinic for the first time. All players will have to check-in at the front desk, and equipment and rules will be available.
Please wear tennis shoes.
Experienced players should attend and help with the clinic.
Pickleball is a family-friendly game that is easy to learn and one that you can play on a small court. It is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.
It is considered the fastest-growing sport in the USA.
For more information, contact Ardel Huntington at 217-343-2810.
