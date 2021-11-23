The Workman’s Sports Center will hold a free clinic for adults wanting to learn the game of pickleball.
Pickleball started in 1965 and has become so popular that it is now considered the fastest-growing sport in the United States. It is a combination of badminton, ping-pong, and tennis.
The clinic will be on December 3 from 6-8.
There will be no daily fee for those attending the clinic. Players must sign in at the desk.
There are equipment and rules provided. Please wear tennis shoes.
Experienced players should attend and help with the clinic.
For more information, contact Ardel Huntington at (217) 343-2810.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.