After over 15 years of racing at the Effingham County Fair, driver Freddie Patton Jr. earned the 2019 driving championship at the 75th Effingham County Fair.
Patton Jr. started the day on a hot note, winning the first race that was a free for all trot, driving Primed N Powerful to a first place finish with a time of 2:03.2. Wyatt Avenatti drove Pauline's Ashley to second place while Ray Gash drove EC Big Guy to third.
"It's a great feeling," Patton Jr. said. "I opened the day up driving the horse that I broke in and trained. It was a gorgeous day. I'm very aggressive with certain horses.
"I love coming here year after year. It's one of my favorite tracks here."
In the second race that featured Fillies and Mares, David Lohman drove Queen Beatrice with a time of 2:04.3. Patton Jr. drove drove Locked on it to second, while Randall Finn drove Fox Vally Gstring to third.
In the third race of the day that was a Maiden Pace with non-winners up to $2,500 in 2019 featuring colts and geldings. Wyatt Avenatti drove Mickey Hanover to a first place win with a time of 2:02.2. Patton Jr. drove Invisible Man to second while The Real Rock driven by Jamaica Patton.
In the fourth race, Avenatti drove Fox Valley Sienna to a first place finish with a time of 2:07.2. Patton Jr. drove Hoosier Kim to second while Ray Gash drove Shady Maple Valley to third.
The fifth and final race featured both Patton Jr. and his nephew Jamaica Patton. Jamaica Patton narrowly edged Patton Jr, but Patton Jr. still walked away as the 2019 champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.