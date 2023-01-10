It wasn't their A-game, but the Teutopolis girls' basketball team still found a way to come away with a win on Monday night at J.H. Griffin Gym.
The Lady Shoes (17-2) defeated Bethalto Civic Memorial, 50-47, despite trailing nearly the entire game.
After ending the first quarter ahead, 8-7, the Eagles would take a 25-21 lead into halftime and a 42-37 lead into the fourth quarter.
Civic started the game on a 5-0 run after Olivia Durbin hit a 3-pointer and Meredeith Brueckner converted a shot.
Teutopolis then got on the board with 4:25 left in the frame after an Estella Mette shot.
Bueckner then added a pair of free throws after drawing a foul to make it 7-2 with 3:26 left before Kaylee Niebrugge rebounded a missed Mette shot and put it back in to cut the deficit to three, 7-4, with 3:33 remaining.
Niebrugge then added another bucket before Summer Wall equaled the score after one with a shot of her own with 1:27 left in the period.
Civic would then open the second quarter with a Maya Tuckson shot that gave the Eagles the lead before Niebrugge went on a personal 4-0 run to give the Lady Shoes a 12-9 advantage with 6:26 left.
Emily Konkel then knocked down a 3-pointer in the corner to push the lead to six, 15-9, but Durbin answered right back with a long-range try of her own to cut the deficit in half, 15-12.
From there, Civic went on a 13-5 run, with momentum entirely on its side.
One reason for that was the perimeter shooting.
Civic made four 3-pointers in the first half. Avery Huddleston made two; Durbin converted the others.
During the break, Teutopolis head coach Laurie Thompson made sure to let her team know what had to be done differently in the second.
"At halftime, we said this game will come down to defense," Thompson said. "We have got to get these shooters under control."
For the most part, the Lady Shoes did just that.
Huddlestun finished with eight points, all coming in the second quarter.
Durbin, though, was another story.
The 5-foot-8 sharpshooter finished with a team-best 20 points. She knocked down six 3-pointers, four in the second half.
As for the Lady Shoes, Niebrugge led the game with 22, with three of her biggest points coming when she knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:17 left in the fourth quarter that cut the lead to four, 44-40.
Niebrugge's shot proved to be one of the contest's turning points.
"That was a very good three because it was within the scheme of the offense," Thompson said. "Everybody knew she would take it, and we were all on the same page."
While Niebrugge's shot was huge, so was the change in defense, an alteration that Thompson said was even more of a benefit to the win.
"The biggest turnaround was when I played a different defense; that threw them for a loop," Thompson said. "It's something we work on in a drill in practice. I thought Summer at the top of that defense did a heck of a job, and she spark-plugged that."
Teutopolis has now won eight-straight games and play at Flora on Thursday night before partaking in the Highland Tournament on Saturday.
|Teutopolis (17-2)
|8
|13
|16
|13
|50
|Bethalto Civic Memorial
|7
|18
|17
|5
|47
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.