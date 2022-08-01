It was a less-packed Tuesday for the second round of harness races at the 2022 Effingham County Fair.
Monday afternoon featured 11 races, while Tuesday had four.
"Noble Prize," driven by Douglas Graham, won the Maiden Trot in 2:11.2, while "Riet's Kid," driven by Robert Decker, and "Stormato," driven by Cornelius Cavett, came in second and third, respectively, in the first race of the day.
Matthew Avenatti would then take home first place in the second race of the day by driving "Dinger Gram" in 2:10.1, while "Golden Girl Z Tam," driven by Albert Plair, came in second, and "Rolypoly Jolie," driven by Freddie Patton Jr. came in third. The second race was the Open Trot.
As for the third race of the day, "B Lisa," driven by C. Alan Finn, won in 2:05.4, while "Abc Tucky," driven by Avenatti, was second in 2:07, and "Timeless Samantha," driven by Cornelius Cavett, was third in 2:11.2. The third race was the Filly and Mare Trot.
Lastly, rounding out the day's set of races was Altamont-native Richard Finn, who won the Free For All Pace after riding "Roar Hanover" in 2:02. Finn edged out "Smooth N Creamy," driven by Cornelius Cavett, and "Crius N Rock," driven by Archie Buford. Buford is the defending driver's champion.
The victory for Finn moves him one point behind Wyatt Avenatti — who did not drive on Tuesday — for the lead in the driver's championship race. Finn now has 18 points to move into second place.
The current drivers' championship standings are below.
Wyatt Avenatti = 19
Richard Finn = 18
Jordan Patton = 17
Marcus Turner = 14
JD Lewis = 10
Matthew Avenatti = 8
Michael Rogers = 6
Robert Decker = 6
Brendan Potts = 5
Douglas Graham = 5
C. Alan Finn = 5
Cornelius Cavett = 5
Chris Brown = 4
Jerome Daniels = 3
Darla Martin Lohman = 3
Albert Plair = 3
Daniel Shetler = 1
Wayne Decker = 1
Freddie Patton Jr. = 1
Archie Buford = 1
