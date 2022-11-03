Softball has always played a key role in former St. Anthony Bulldog and current University of Notre Dame student Alexis Stephens’ life — and will continue to do so, albeit in a different way.
Stephens is one of three managers on the softball team, assisting with day-to-day activities.
“I reached out to the operations specialist, and they got back to me three-or-four weeks before I was on campus and asked when I was on campus,” Stephens said. “Then, about a week after I got on campus, I met them in the stadium, and they asked me about my backstory, and I had to give a resume.”
From there, Stephens said that she had to go through a two-week trial upon being hired.
That trail period involved having to do things that managers would typically do.
“I had to go to practice and front-toss to the girls,” Stephens said. “I had to know where all the equipment was, set up all the equipment, and radar girls.”
Stephens added that the same things would continue during the season, although filming will be what she primarily does.
“For most of the season, I will be filming with the other manager because they are very particular with filming,” Stephens said. “That’s the No. 1 thing she wants to be perfect. When we go anywhere, filming is the No. 1 thing we need to have packed and ready.”
Stephens went on to say that she would be able to travel with the team to road venues but understands that school comes first in that regard.
Her coaches agree with her.
“All the coaches and the team are very understanding in that you’re not only a part of the team but a part of a school,” Stephens said. “You’re there to get your degree, and I have a very lenient schedule, especially in the fall. If I have something big coming up, they will let me focus on that.”
Though the focus is on school and softball first and second, Stephens does receive perks for her hard work.
Free gear is one.
“So far, I have seven shirts, three shorts, a pair of leggings, a pair of tennis shoes, a pair of turf shoes, sweats, two sweatshirts, two visors, and a zip-up,” Stephens said. “I get more gear as time goes.”
Those perks, however, wouldn’t be possible without the help from St. Anthony head softball coach Makayla Taylor, and Stephens knows that.
Taylor said she met Notre Dame head coach Deanna Grumpf at a coaching clinic in 2021, and from there, it was almost a match made in heaven.
“Last January, I went up to a coaches clinic, and I met the coach from Notre Dame and a handful of coaches, and I wanted to see their coaching style and what I could bring to the St. Anthony program,” Taylor said. “Knowing how big of a Notre Dame fan she was, I knew this could be a great opportunity for a good connection here.”
Ultimately, Taylor was right.
Stephens is more than grateful to be still involved with the game.
“Softball has always been in my life. It’s always been there for me when I’ve had a bad day,” Stephens said. “Makayla would always help me and say, ‘Come to practice today. Leave it out there. Step on the field and be aggressive toward the ball; let it all out toward that.’
“I never wanted to play college softball, but I loved it enough because I wanted other people to succeed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.