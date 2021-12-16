Anita Baker never had the idea of a basketball camp in the memory of her father, Tom.
Twenty years later, though, and she’s happy that former Saint Anthony basketball coach Ron Niebrugge approached her about the idea. Sunday marked the conclusion of the 20th Tom Bryant Memorial Shooting Camp.
“We weren’t even planning on doing this. Ron Niebrugge was the one who came to us after dad passed away, and he said that he wanted to do something to honor him,” Baker said. “So, that is how it came. There weren’t any basketball camps going on, so we started that.
“We’re here every year, and we’re in charge of everything except teaching the kids.”
Bryant, who played at Saint Anthony from 1955-1959, was one of the best players to come out of the program. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a 95-20 record over his four years. His play helped him earn a chance to play in college, too.
Bryant played college basketball for two years, one at Saint Louis University and the other at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, before stepping away from the game, even though it wasn’t permanent.
After his playing days were well over, Bryant started a new journey as an official. He refereed for 25 years, highlighted by officiating at the state tournament.
“He was very respected,” said Carol Boos, Tom’s widow. “He was well-liked, and he had good standards.”
Unfortunately, Tom passed away in December of 2001 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, yet although he is no longer around, his legacy still lives on through this camp.
Stephanie Gobczynski Uebinger, a former player at Teutopolis and coach at Saint Anthony, helped out with the inaugural camp in 2001 and said that she couldn’t be prouder of how far it has come today.
“I know it has to be wonderful for the family to be able to have so many people participate, but the coaches and players help out,” said Gobczynski Uebinger on the progression of the camp. “Year after year, people are still interested in the camp. People get to talk about and reminisce because that’s what I talked to them about every year, all of the great memories of the camp that you get to do every year, and they are involved with it. The basketball team appreciates it, as well.”
Gobczynski Uebinger added that she has a son that participated in this year’s camp, too. He was one of 143 kids who learned from Cody Rincker. The current boys’ basketball coach at Saint Anthony guided the two-day event with the help of some of his players, too.
“[We] try to instill some of the virtues of discipline and understand that if you do the little things right, whether it’s in basketball or life, things are often times going to be successful,” said Rincker on what he focuses on with the kids during the camp. “We focus on taking care of the basketball, dribbling, passing, layups, and shooting form more than the making of shots.
“Trying to focus on those habits.”
