CENTRALIA — Kaskaskia College announced Thursday that its men’s and women’s cross-country teams received national rankings from the U.S. Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
The women’s team earned a No. 21 ranking amongst teams in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II. The men’s team received a No. 22 ranking in their national coaches poll.
USTFCCCA represents cross country and track & field coaches of all levels, including DI, DII, DIII, and members representing the NAIA and NJCAA and high school coach associations. The non-profit organization puts together a coaches poll every week of the season until mid-November.
Head coach Mike Hargis said the rankings reflect both teams’ hard work and the right combination of new and returning runners.
“We are very excited with our pre-season ranking with both the men and the women’s team,” Hargis said. “This is a testament to the past success of the program and the steps forward we have been able to make. The ranking is based on the returners to the team, and we have a very solid base with Nick Fehr (Red Bud), Nick Zwilling (Newton) and Christian Rees (Steelville). All three were in our top seven last year. We are also looking for big improvements with Ostin Habek (Nashville). Then, mix in freshmen Daniel Obernuefemann (Freeburg) and Jack Shelton and Owen Huelsmann (Breese (Mater Dei)), that gives us a great core group.”
The men’s team consists of Fehr, Connor Garsnett, Caleb Locke, Tejas Zala, Zwilling, Christian Reese, Habek, Obernuefemann, Shelton and Huelsmann.
“Coach Hargis does a great job coaching our cross-country teams,” Kaskaskia College Athletic Director Scott Steward said. “The number of miles they run in all types of weather prepares them well for major meets. We are proud of our runners and coaches.”
