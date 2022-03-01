Former Effingham Heart and current Millikin junior Miranda Fox received the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin’s (CCIW) Elite 25 Award for women’s basketball, presented on Feb. 27 at the CCIW Tournament, per a release from the school.
Modeled after the NCAA’s Elite 90 Program, the CCIW Elite 25 is for a student-athlete who excels academically and athletically at the conference level in each of the CCIW’s 25 sponsored sports.
Fox, a Communication major, has a perfect 4.0 GPA and is the starting point guard on the NCAA Tournament-bound Millikin women’s basketball team.
To be eligible for the Elite 25 Award, a student-athlete must be a sophomore, junior, or senior and in at least their second season of competition with their current team.
Graduate students are not eligible.
For sports where an individual is awarded all-conference honors at the conference championship, the first-team all-conference recipient with the highest GPA will receive the award. Sports falling under this category are men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s track and field, and wrestling.
For sports that compete in a conference tournament, the student-athlete with the highest GPA from the first- or second-place team in the conference tournament will receive the award. Sports falling under this category are baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, bowling, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s volleyball.
As for football, the student-athlete with the highest GPA from the first- or second-place team in the conference standings will receive the award.
