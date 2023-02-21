DECATUR, Illinois — After winning its second straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) regular season championship and posting a 15-1 conference record, Millikin University head women's basketball coach Olivia Lett was named the CCIW’s Beth Baker Coach of the Year for the second straight season on Feb. 20.
Millikin junior Elyce Knudsen (Philo, Tolono (Unity) High School) was named the CCIW’s Lori Kerans Most Outstanding Athlete and was a unanimous selection to the CCIW All-Conference First Team for the second straight year.
Joining Knudsen as a unanimous first team selection was senior Bailey Coffman (Heyworth, Bloomington (Central Catholic) High School).
It is the third straight season Coffman has earned all-conference honors. She was a first team selection in 2020-21 and a second team pick in last season.
Millikin senior Chelsea McCullum (Oswego, Oswego (East) High School) was a CCIW All-Conference Second Team honoree and senior Miranda Fox (Altamont, Effingham High School) was the Big Blue’s RESPECT Award winner.
The RESPECT Award recipients have distinguished themselves as an integral member of the team, their institution and community by upholding the values of Responsibility, Enthusiasm, Service, Pride, Excellence, Collaboration and Trust. The RESPECT Award recognizes the intangible traits a student-athlete possesses that exemplify great character and encourages inclusiveness and a positive culture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.