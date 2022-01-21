Former Clay City standout Mike Rudolphi is one of 58 former players that will earn a place in the Illinois Basketball Hall of Fame in April.
Rudolphi played at Clay City from 1963 to 1967 and ranks 24th all-time in the state in rebounds for one high school season. He collected 420 rebounds during his senior year in 1966-1967.
Rudolphi played under James Maxedon for three years and then under Jim McDaniel for one. His team won the regional championship in 1965-1966 and went 24-3 that season.
After high school, Rudolphi then went on to play at the University of Tennessee-Martin for three years, where he finished with the all-time record for rebounds (794) and the all-time single-game record for rebounds (26).
Rudolphi wasn't just a threat on the glass, though — he could also score.
Rudolphi finished his career at UT-Martin with 794 points, averaging 7.2 points per game his freshman year, 15 points per game his sophomore year, and 13.8 points per game his junior year.
Rudolphi did not play his senior year and instead served as an Ensign in the United States Navy from 1971 to 1972.
Rudolphi, unfortunately, passed away in March of 2021.
