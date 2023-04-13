EFFINGHAM — Kayla Kocher had struck out and grounded out in her two previous at-bats against St. Anthony hurler Lucy Fearday on Tuesday.
The third time around, though, proved to be the charm for the Newton standout, as she cranked a two-run home run over the left field fence that broke a 1-1 tie in the Lady Eagles’ eventual 3-1 win.
After watching the ball sail over the outfield fence, the Olney Central softball signee clenched her fists as she rounded second base at Bulldog Field, soaking in the home run and embracing the cheers from the visiting dugout.
Kocher knew she needed that, too, noting that she was in a slump at the plate.
“Lucy was giving me a lot of inside (pitches),” Kocher said. “Inside is normally my favorite, but I’ve been struggling the past couple of games, so I was like, ‘I need to relax. I need to calm down’ and I found a pitch that I really, really liked.”
Though that home run lifted a monumental weight off Kocher’s shoulders, it was just as beneficial to her head coach.
Newton head coach Sara Beam needed to see that scoreboard change in her team’s direction in the worst way and especially before extra innings were needed.
Beam knew she was exhausted.
She also knew her team was, as well, after an 11-inning game against Mt. Carmel not 24 hours before the game against the Bulldogs.
Those tired legs and arms didn’t look noticeable, though, especially from Kocher.
After pitching 10 innings against Mt. Carmel, Kocher returned to the circle against St. Anthony, though Beam had a decision to make heading into the game.
How much was she going to have Kocher pitch against the Bulldogs?
“I wasn’t sure that I wanted to use her much, but I needed to use her just enough,” Beam said.
She ended up doing just that.
Kocher pitched two innings and allowed one hit and one walk with no runs and one strikeout.
She threw 23 pitches, 14 for strikes.
Beam then rode with Avery Mulvey in the circle the rest of the outing, a decision that ultimately played dividends in the end.
“I looked at Avery and said, ‘You’re the one,’” Beam said.
Mulvey threw five innings and allowed four hits, one run and no walks with two strikeouts.
She threw 47 pitches, 32 for strikes.
“I knew that Kayla’s arm — after last night — was probably a little bit sore and today, mentally, I was preparing for this game and I knew it was a big deal,” Mulvey said. “I wanted to be strong for Kayla and tell her she can have someone else throw her when she needs a break.”
The lone run that Mulvey allowed was a solo home run to Hailey Niebrugge in the bottom of the fourth.
“Going up to bat, I was trying to wait back and with the pitching change, I was looking for a pitch that I could hit,” Niebrugge said. “I wasn’t thinking about the score or anything; I was more so trying to find a pitch and how I could help my team out.”
At the time, Niebrugge’s big fly did just that, but it didn’t bother Beam’s team in the least.
Following the home run, Mulvey gave up a single to Fearday before a double play retired the side, leaving the game in a 1-1 stalemate.
Fearday then recorded back-to-back outs to start the top of the fifth before an error allowed Allie Stanley to reach, setting up Kocher’s trot around the bases.
Both pitchers then limited traffic after that, though St. Anthony did have a chance in the top of the fifth.
Abbi Hatton started the inning with a single.
Stacie Vonderheide then squared up a Mulvey offering that looked — and sounded — like it was bound to be an extra-base hit.
Centerfielder Ali Kirts, though, had other plans, as she made a highlight reel catch to retire Vonderheide and leave Hatton stranded at first.
Kirts, however, wasn’t the only Newton player to make a highlight-worthy play with the glove.
To end the game, Hatton hit a soft grounder right at shortstop Addy O’Dell, who then scooped the ball, jumped in the air and completed the putout to end the game.
Beam lauded her team’s defense afterward, namely O’Dell and Kirts.
“Addy’s been solid. We can rely on her at shortstop, but Ali Kirts has been amazing in our last two games,” Beam said. “She has saved our behind so many times with big diving catches. I’m so proud of her.”
