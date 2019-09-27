Effingham varsity football coach Brett Hefner’s demeanor didn’t match the scoreboard after the Hearts defeated the Trojans 35-14 at Charleston Friday night.
The Hearts committed seven turnovers, three interceptions and four fumbles – the latter attributed to a broken finger.
“You find out your center has a broken finger on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. He tries like crazy, his mom and dad try like crazy to put a splint on it and then gets the okay to play,” Hefner said.
Hefner eventually replaced Stetson Green with Trevin Dust and the mistakes disappeared.
The Trojans took the ball into the end zone at 11:17 of the first quarter for the first score of the half to make it 7-0.
Effingham tied the score at 4:40 of the second quarter on a 60-yard touchdown pass to Tristin Duncan.
Coming out of the half, Hefner found his adjustments.
“We knew the answer at half was to put three back in the gun and let [Shackelford] go,” he said” We talk about a kid playing in his first varsity game and the snaps were a little inconsistent. Its a tight game and you don’t necessarily throw a kid to the wolves.
Effingham broke the scoring open in the third quarter buoyed by a 28-yard run by Shackelford. A Keegan Baker touchdown put the Hearts up 14-7 with 6:16 left.
Five minutes later the Hearts scored again on a 1-yard Chase Woomer run making it 21-7 and the Hearts were never threatened again.
“The second interception is one me, not on Shackelford. We’ve dealt with a lot of things well. Tonight we didn’t handle it well. Defensively we played well until we could get going offensively in the second half,” Hefner said.
The Hearts added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter by Cameron Kalber. A Charleston punt fumbled by Parker Wolfe led to a Charleston touchdown making the final tally 35-14.
“Defensively we played well. It goes to show you that no matter who you play you can’t turn the ball over.”
With the win, the Flaming Hearts improve to 5-0 and 3-0 in Apollo Conference play.
Up next, the Hearts return home to host the Mattoon Green Wave Friday at 7 p.m.
