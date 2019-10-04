The Effingham Flaming Hearts used three first-half rushing touchdowns from Chase Woomer to help defeat the Mattoon Green Wave Friday, 42-0.
“It’s a comfort factor for everybody,” said Effingham head coach Brett Hefner. “He hasn’t played much running back. He’s going to get better with the more reps he gets and the more comfortable he gets.
“The thing that’s nice about him, that it’s an art to finishing runs and delivering blows and falling forward. He’s doing all of those little things.”
However, the first two scores would come through the air. After forcing the Green Wave to a three and out, the Flaming Hearts worked down the field until Nate Shackelford found Jett Gillum for a 14-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead with exactly seven minutes remaining in the first.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons when we don’t turn the ball over,” Hefner said. “I was happiest to see [Ethan Huss] and [Logan Brown] back out there playing.”
After forcing a second consecutive three and out, the Flaming Hearts took a shot on the first play of the drive, with Shackelford finding Duncan for a 42-yard touchdown to go up 14-0 96 seconds after the first touchdown.
The defense stayed dialed in, with a big sack from Hayvin Prather on third-and-7 to force the third consecutive punt of the night from the Green Wave.
Woomer was able to break off a great 45-yard run to get into the red zone, but the Flaming Hearts turned the ball over.
After forcing yet another punt, Woomer took a hand off 23 yards before being brought down at the eight-yard line. On the next play, Woomer punched it in to put his team up 21-0 with nine seconds remaining in the first half.
The Green Wave got its biggest play of the day when quarterback Jackson Spurgeon found Blake Sapp for a 47-yard catch and run, but Mason Hasty made a touchdown-saving tackle to bring Sapp down at the 34-yard line.
Coming into the week, Hefner knew he would have to contain the running ability of Spurgeon.
“He can run,” Hefner said. “Good thing for us is that we’ve got a lot of guys that are athletic. We’ve got a lot of guys that can run. They did that pretty well tonight.”
“We spent a lot of time this week on making sure we were disciplined within our rush lanes to keep him in the pocket.”
As they had to this point all half, the defense stepped up, with Logan Brown sacking Spurgeon for a loss of six and forced the Green Wave to punt yet again.
The Hearts began the drive in their own territory at the 13-yard line, but a great play made by Duncan, adjusting to Shackelford’s pass in the air, put him in position to come down with it for a 40-yard completion. Woomer took the next handoff 22 yards down to the 25-yard line.
A completion to Jacob Briggerman for a gain of 13 put the Hearts on the 12, which Woomer was able to punch in for his second touchdown of the half and extend the lead to 28 with just over eight minutes remaining in the half.
The Hearts were far from done however, as another great defensive sequence forced the Green Wave to punt. But with pressure flooding in, all the Mattoon punter could do was throw it out of bounds at the line of scrimmage to give the Hearts the ball at the 17-yard line.
After a first down run from Shackelford, Woomer took a hand off four yards for his third touchdown of the night to go up 35-0 with six minutes remaining.
The Hearts came up empty on its next offensive possession, being forced to punt from their 45 all the way down to the Mattoon seven-yard line.
A big sack from Austin Herboth forced the Green Wave to punt from their one-yard line. The punt traveled just 19 yards, giving the Flaming Hearts possession on the 20, knocking on the door yet again.
With 34 seconds remaining in the half, Shackelford found Holden Lewis for an 8-yard touchdown to go up 42-0.
The Hearts had the chance to increase the lead even more after Prather recovered a fumble at the 24-yard line on the first Mattoon play following the kickoff. However. Hefner elected to take his 42-0 lead to the locker room.
Up by 40, the clock was continuously running throughout the entire second half. Hefner elected to pull his starters, giving players like quarterback Nate Thompson and Keegan Baker more looks while running the clock down.
With the seconds winding down in the fourth, Mattoon looked like it was going to get on the board with a last-second pass, but a pass breakup from Payton Simmons put to bed any chance of the Green Wave scoring, with the Hearts taking the 42-0 win.
Up next, the Flaming Hearts will face on of its biggest test when they hit the road to Mt. Zion next Friday. Having been able to rest his starters for the second half, as well as going into the game 6-0, Hefner is ready for the test.
“After how we played last week and to see them bounce back this week, and have everybody back going into the most important stretch of the year is big,” said Hefner.
After taking on Mt. Zion next Friday, the Hearts will stay on the road to take on Taylorville the following week.
Both Effingham and Mt. Zion go into next week 6-0 and 4-0 in Apollo Conference play. Mt. Zion defeated Taylorville 31-14 Friday evening.
