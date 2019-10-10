The Effingham Flaming Hearts fell to the Charleston Trojans Thursday 5-2 in Apollo Conference play.
While the 5-2 score may indicate the game was one-sided, the Flaming Hearts played even with the Trojans if not better in the second half after allowing three first-half goals.
After giving up the three first-half goals, as well as losing a player on the pitch to a red card, the Flaming Hearts were forced to play with 10 players the rest of the way.
“At halftime, you can sit down and talk about the things they’re doing,” said Effingham head coach Weston Peno. “It’d be nice if we had timeouts in soccer, but we don’t.
“I think they realized in the first half they were standing flat-footed and weren’t communicating, which came back to haunt them. If you don’t change it then it could be a lot worse.”
After making the necessary adjustments to playing with 10 players at halftime, it was the Hearts who scored first coming out of the half on a header from Bryan Angel.
“We pulled a couple of players up,” Peno said. “We kept the three flat in the back. We also talked about where we shot from. We have guys that can shoot from just about anywhere. We told them to stop shooting from the top and to move down. I think that helped.
“Once we got some shots on goal and were feeling pretty good, we found a rhythm. It was just too late.”
The Hearts continued to have quality chances in the half, until a turnover trying to play the ball back deep in the Charleston half of the field led to a breakaway goal for Charleston’s Blake Garrett to make the score 4-1.
With six minutes to go, Charleston’s Brandon Jones netted a goal to go up 5-1.
But Effingham kept attacking furiously, with Angel netting his second goal of the day on a low driven kick that was placed perfectly in the bottom corner of the net.
Take away the turnover for a goal and the Hearts win the second half 2-1 down a player. While being down a player isn’t something you hope for, Peno likes how his team reacted and played after that.
“Jett McMillan was moving the ball really well,” Peno said. “He was getting to where he needed to be and was filling positions.”
Up next, the Flaming Hearts will take on Mahomet-Seymour Saturday at 8 a.m.
“I think playing a man down we were sticking to the formation,” Peno said. “I want shots. I’ve told them I want shots on goal. Even if some of them seem a little crazy, I want shots because its repetition. At some point we’re going to zero in. It may not be this season, but for sure next.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.