The Effingham Flaming Hearts came up short on a second-half comeback attempt Friday, falling to the Mt. Zion Braves 37-23.
“The kids will always [fight back],” said head coach Brett Hefner. “We’re not worried about that. [The Braves] have some weapons. They put you in a bind. They spread you out but you’ve got to be able to keep enough in their to defend the run. It’s the same bind we try to put people in, we just didn’t execute real well in the first half.”
Braves running back Sage Davis made his presence felt early and often, scoring on a 22-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the game to take a 7-0 lead with just under eight minutes remaining.
“He’s tough to bring down,” Hefner said. “We had one two years ago. They get going and get some space. He’s a load to bring down. The key is you’ve got to try and bounce and not let him get a full head of steam. If he does, he’s going to beat you up.”
While the Hearts were unable to match on the first possession, the defense stepped up and forced a punt on the Braves’ following possession.
After a holding call against the Braves defense set up the Flaming Hearts at the 23-yard line, Nate Shackelford kept it himself on an option play for the 23-yard touchdown.
However, the Braves quickly countered with a 78-yard touchdown pass from Ashton Summers to Christian Keyhea to put the Braves ahead 14-7 with 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Hearts were able to move the ball to their own 36-yard line following the touchdown, but were forced to punt.
Identical to the 78-yard touchdown, Summers found Drew London for a 76-yard touchdown pass with 10:24 remaining.
With just over two minutes left in the first half, Davis made his presence felt again on a 42-yard touchdown, breaking multiple Hearts tacklers to go up 28-7.
The Flaming Hearts quickly marched down the field with a hurry-up offense, but the possession ended after the Braves picked off Shackelford on the 17-yard line with 26 seconds to go to send the Hearts to the locker room down 21.
After the Hearts forced a punt on the Braves’ first possession of the half, Shackelford found Tristin Duncan for a 31-yard completion, but couldn’t do anything else with the drive and was forced to punt.
Things seemingly started to shift when Jacob Stoneburner recovered a fumble on the Braves 32-yard line. Shackelford then found Cameron Kalber for a 57-yard completion down to the Hearts’ 12-yard line. Two plays later, Shackelford ran it in from 10 yards out to cut into the deficit at 28-14.
The Braves marched into field goal range but was stopped short of the end zone, settling for a 39-yard field goal from Jonathan Oliger to put the Braves up 31-14.
The Hearts were able to respond, this time with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Shackelford to Jett Gillum, but the extra point was no good, making it 31-20 in favor of the Braves.
After forcing a punt on the ensuing defensive sequence, Shackelford found Duncan once again for a 60-yard completion which led to a field goal from Ivan Angel to make it a one-score game at 31-23 with five minutes remaining.
But on the ensuing defensive sequence, the Hearts forced a third-and-11 before jumping offsides to make it a third-and-five. While the Braves didn’t convert on the play, they directly benefited from a questionable roughing the passer call with three-and-a-half remaining to give the Braves the fresh set of downs.
The Braves handed the ball of to Davis, who ripped off a 38-yard rush before scoring from 15 yards out on the next play to give the Braves the 37-23 win and the Apollo Conference Championship.
“In the second half, I thought our fight and our continued effort wore them down in the second half,” Hefner said. “We made a run of it.”
Up next, the Hearts return home to face Freeburg on senior night next Friday night. A win on senior night would secure the Hearts a home playoff game.
