The Effingham Flaming Hearts used another double-double performance from Effingham’s Nate Thompson to help defeat the Warriors of Casey-Westfield Saturday, 57-49 at the St. Anthony Shootout.
Thomson scored a game-high 20 points while securing 12 rebounds.
“It’s not about Nate being strong or being physical, it’s just about how much effort he brings,” said Effingham head coach Obie Farmer. “He is a relentless basketball player. If there’s one possession where you don’t box him out, he is getting that rebound. If you’re a team that’s going to try and jump with him, you’re not going to jump with a 6-foot-5 kid with long arms and the type of effort he has.”
Dylan Thompson scored 14, while Tate Niebrugge scored 12, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“Thank goodness Tate stepped up today and hit some big shots,” Farmer said. “His confidence really shined through this game. Really couldn’t be more proud after the last couple of games he’s had. If we’re bringing him along and knocking down shots, then we’re going to be hard to stop.
“In practice he doesn’t miss. He’s dead on. We’ve talked to him about needing to put those shots up and be a part of our offense. Regardless of the confidence in himself, we have confidence in him.”
Up next, the Flaming Hearts will travel to take on the Taylorville Tornadoes in an Apollo Conference matchup.
Dieterich 69, Chrisman 38
The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons handled the quick turnaround well, getting just 13 hours of rest following the matchup against the Altamont Indians to defeat Chrisman at the St. Anthony Shootout Saturday in dominating fashion.
“I thought we didn’t come out how I wanted to,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “Maybe it’s the fact we had the quick turnaround. But I liked what I saw from our guys in the third quarter.
“Even in the fourth quarter, I was trying to tell the guys, don’t worry about what the score, I wanted to see how they react; their ability to execute after a game just 13 hours ago.”
Cole Niebrugge led the Movin’ Maroons with 18 points, while Collin Hartke scored 14. Bryce Budde scored 13 points in his third game back from a wrist injury. Pete Britton scored seven, Andrew Lidy six, Derek Kuhl five, Jack Westendorf and Cory Gephart each with three.
Paris 63, CH/BC 33
The Bobcats of Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City fell to Paris Saturday at the St. Anthony Shootout.
The Bobcats played well early, trailing 12-11 after a solid first quarter, but it was the second quarter proved fatal to the Bobcats, being outscored 19-2 on the way to Paris holding a 31-13 halftime lead.
Jadon Robertson led the Bobcats with eight points, while Seth Doty and Daniel Lucas each had six. Dylan Taylor added four.
Newton 60, Mount Carmel 39
The Newton Eagles used a combined 38 points from Kyle Schafer and Jarrett Tharp to defeat Mount Carmel Saturday at the St. Anthony shootout.
“It’s great when you can come out early and hit shots,” said Newton head coach Troy Bierman. “They did a really good job today of getting a body on a guy and rebounding. We have some athletes that can get up.
“They did a great job executing a gameplan today and I’m very proud of them for that.”
Kyle Schafer led with 21 points while Jarrett Tharp had 17, Justin Zumbahlen eight, Aaron Einhorn six and Evan Schafer four.
Teutopolis 62, Mount Carmel 39
The Teutopolis Lady Shoes used a 29-point first quarter to help defeat Mount Carmel Saturday.
Lexie Niebrugge led with 21 and nine rebounds while draining three 3-pointers while going 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
Olivia Niemerg scored 13 points while Ciara Roepke scored 10 and Hope Bueker scored six.
Altamont 60, Woodlawn 37
The Altamont Lady Indians improved to 17-3 Saturday with a win at Woodlawn.
Allyson Hardiek scored a game-high 21 points, while Brooke Runge scored 12 and Mary Guse scored 10.
Ellie McManaway scored nine, Rachel Jackman seven and Remi Miller one.
