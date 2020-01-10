The Effingham Flaming Hearts used a well-rounded scoring output to help defeat Mt. Zion Friday 55-42.
The Flaming Hearts led 35-31 after three quarters and outscored Mt. Zion 20-11 in the final quarter to help secure the win.
Junior Drew Thompson led the Flaming Hearts with 16 points, including four makes from 3-point land. Nate Thompson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting and secured 11 rebounds for a double-double as well as four steals and three assists.
Parker Wolfe added 11 points. Tate Niebrugge scored six, while Jacob Stoneburner scored four and Dylan Ritz scored two.
St. Anthony 60, Mount Carmel 49
The St. Anthony Bulldogs used a 27-point outing from Jaccob Dust to help defeat Mount Carmel Friday.
The big scoring performance helped the Bulldogs withstand a 32-point performance from Mount Carmel’s Beau Stipp.
Jack Hoene scored 11, while Kaden Fearday scored eight. Logan Antrim and Connor Walk each scored four, while Jack elder and Kennan Walsh each scored three.
Teutopolis 67, St. Thomas More 44
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes used big scoring nights from Evan Wermert and Luke Ungrund, combining for six made 3-pointers to help defeat St. Thomas More Friday.
Wermert led the Wooden Shoes with 19 points and three 3-pointers, while Luke Ungrund drained three as well on his way to scoring 18 points.
Mitch Hardiek and Evan Addis each scored nine, while Max Niebrugge scored six. Jack Poelker, Matthew Deters and Caleb Siemer each scored two.
North Clay 82, CH/BC 56
The North Clay Cardinals defeated the Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats in a National Trail Conference matchup Friday evening.
Tyson Jones led all scorers with 23 points, while Ethan Bible and Luke Fleener each scored 16.
Ian Bailey scored 11, while Dakota Weidner scored eight. Alex Boose and Lane Holkenbrink each scored four.
For the Bobcats, Jordan Robertson led with 19 points, while Daniel Lucas scored 12. Silas Buzzard scored 11 and Jhett Buchanan scored nine. Brandon Burrus scored three while Dakota Gray added two.
Neoga 59, Martinsville 39
The Neoga Indians used a three-headed scoring attack to help defeat Martinsville Friday.
Chase Banning scored 16 points, while Paci McClure scored 15 and Trevor Roy 14.
Nick Titus added six, while Trenton Moore had four. Kade Dunn and Adam Fearday each scored two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.