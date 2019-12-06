The Effingham Flaming Hearts bested the Mattoon Green Wave for the second time in six days Friday with a 76-71 win in Apollo Conference play.
Drew Thompson led the Flaming Hearts with 30 points, going 13-of-14 at the charity stripe, while Nate Thompson recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, five coming on the offensive end.
Parker Wolfe added 15 points and a team-high five assists. Jacob Briggerman scored five points, while Jacob Stoneburner and Tate Niebrugge each scored four.
Teutopolis 54, Breese Central 41
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes earned a big road victory Friday, defeating Breese Central.
Mitch Hardiek led the Wooden Shoes with 13 points, while Evan Wermert scored 11 and grabbed eight rebounds, Jordan Hardiek nine, Luke Ungrund seven and five steals and four assists, Brock Deters six, Matthew Deters five and Evan Addis three.
“Our defense was tremendous for three-and-a-half quarters,” said head coach Chet Reeder. It came down to a hostile atmosphere and we played great team basketball. [Our] rebounding and finishing needs to get better but proud of our guys tonight.”
Altamont 84, Vandalia 70
The Altamont Indians used a scoring explosion from Aidan Jahraus and Kaden Eirhart, combining for 69 points in the team’s home win over Vandalia Friday.
Jahraus scored 35, with 15 coming in the first quarter, while Eirhart scored 12 in the quarter. The duo also combined for 10 3-pointers.
Noah Teasley scored six, Denver Duckwitz five, and Jared Kollman four.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 64, Dieterich 47
The Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg earned a homecoming win over the Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich Friday.
Austin Wittenberg led the Hatchets with 18 points, while Samuel Vonderheige and Jordan Wittenberg each scored 12. Gavan Wernsing scored 10. Parker Domzalski and Eli Howard each had six.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Derek Kuhl led with 18 points. Collin Hartke scored nine, Cole Niebrugge seven. Pete Britton and Cory Gephart each scored six and Jack Westendorf scored one.
Neoga 44, St. Elmo/Brownstown 24
The Neoga Indians used a big first quarter to distance itself from the Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown early on.
Nick Titus led with 13 points, while Chase Banning scored 10. Trebor Roy scored nine, Paci McClure eight, Trenton Moore and Isaac Walk two.
For the Eagles, Jace McWhorter scored seven, Bryton Pruett six, Gavyn Smith four, Galeb Campbell three, Andy Goldsborough two, Jacob Baron and Kaden Tish one.
Odin 50, South Central 36
The South Central Cougars were defeated by Odin Friday.
Keenin Willshire poured in 24 points, Hunter Brandt five, Corey Smith three, Mason Robb and Aaron Patten each had two.
Cumberland 70, Oblong 29
The Cumberland Pirates crushed Oblong Friday thanks to a pair of strong outings from Ross Hemmen and Brennyn Cutts.
Hemmen scored 29 points, while Cutts scored 19. Wyatt Napier scored eight, Wyatt Brant scored four, Wiley Peters and Gage Thompson each scored three. Elijah McElravy scored two.
