That’s how St. Anthony head coach Phil Zaccari looks at each tournament and match his team competes in, knowing what one shot could determine.
On Friday, those three words determined the Bulldogs’ fate, as they held on to a victory over Vandalia at the St. Anthony Invitational at Indian Springs Golf Course.
With the tournament knotted up at 316, the tiebreaker came down to the score from St. Anthony’s Joey Trupiano and the Vandals’ Jacob Schaal — the fifth player on each team — which ultimately played into the Bulldogs’ hands, as Trupiano carded an 87, 11 shots better than his opponent.
“We preach, ‘One stroke matters.’ You can’t give up because the fifth score may come, and Joey grinded out,” Zaccari said. “He didn’t play as well as he did yesterday, but he played well enough.
“He fought through some things, and there was our fifth score. That’s the thing about perseverance, and it got us a win today.”
Depth is what Zaccari noted as a plus for his team this year, and after two tournaments, it’s coming in handy, as the Bulldogs are bringing home hardware thanks to a deep roster.
Like any team with high expectations, though, it starts at the top, and for St. Anthony, that begins with Jonathan Willenborg and Thomas Chojnicki.
Being two upperclassmen for the Bulldogs, Willenborg and Chojnicki understand what it takes to win, and they showed that with their play Friday.
Willenborg and Chojnicki carded a 74 and 76 to earn fourth and seventh place finishes, respectively, in the top 10 among individuals.
But, it was never an easy road for either player.
Opening up his day, Willenborg fired a 35 on the front nine but couldn’t keep that same momentum for the entire round, saying that he found himself in a bind at certain points during it.
“I had a few rough patches here and there,” Willenborg said. “But, I just stayed with it, and a few putts fell at the end, and I was able to salvage a 74.”
What success Willenborg didn’t find on the back nine, Chojnicki did, as he fired a 37 -- two shots better than his front nine total.
“It started out pretty basic,” said Chojnicki on his round. “A couple of bogeys, a couple of pars. Then, I had some doubles, but then I recovered at the end with two birdies in the last couple of holes, and it saved the round pretty much.”
As for the rest of the medalists, Vandalia’s Chase Laack was the low individual with a 71, while teammate Connor McCall was second with a 73. McCall defeated St. Teresa’s Cody Dodson in a scorecard playoff to earn his spot on the leaderboard.
Oblong’s Jake Smothers finished fifth — after losing a scorecard playoff to Willenborg — with a 74.
Paris’ Luke Bradley was sixth with a 75, Father McGivney’s Joe Hyten was eighth with a 78, teammate Brandon Reed ninth with a 79, and Breese Central’s Konnor Kueper, who lost a scorecard playoff to Reed, rounded out the top 10 individuals with a 79.
Outside of St. Anthony — the Bulldogs fielded two teams in the tournament — three other local teams also competed.
Altamont finished with a 358, Effingham finished with a 365, and Teutopolis finished with a 404.
Kevin Hall was the low individual for Altamont with an 82, while Avery Jarhaus carded an 86 and Tyler Stonecipher an 87.
Ryker Schneider was the low individual for Effingham with an 84, while Nick Burgess followed closely behind with an 87.
Lastly, for Teutopolis, Adam Lustig was the Wooden Shoes’ low individual with a 98.
St. Anthony and Altamont return to the course on Monday at the Robinson Invite, while Teutopolis hosts Hillsboro for a match on Thursday at Cardinal Golf Course.
Effingham doesn’t play again until Monday, August 23, in the Champaign Centennial Invitational.
HERE ARE THE FINAL RESULTS:
TEAM SCORES
1) St. Anthony, 316; 2) Vandalia, 316; 3) Oblong, 325; 4) Father McGivney, 336; 5) Breese Central, 337; 6) Paris, 339; 7) St. Teresa, 358; 8) Altamont, 358; 9) St. Anthony (No. 2), 361; 10) Sullivan, 362; 11) Effingham, 365; 12) Hillsboro, 369; 13) Pleasant Plains, 382; 14) Olney, 385; 15) Teutopolis, 404; 16) Marshall, 406; 17) Robinson, 435; 18) Greenville, 473.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES (TOP 10)
1) Chase Laack, Vandalia, 71; 2) Connor McCall, Vandalia, 73; 3) Cody Dodson, St. Teresa, 73; 4) Jonathan Willenborg, St. Anthony, 74; 5) Jake Smothers, Oblong, 74; 6) Luke Bradley, Paris, 75; 7) Thomas Chojnicki, St. Anthony, 76; 8) Joe Hyten, Father McGivney, 78; 9) Brandon Reed, Father McGivney, 79; 10) Konnor Kueper, Breese Central, 79.
INDIVIDUAL SCORES, BY TEAM (TOP-5 TEAMS)
St. Anthony — Jonathan Willenborg, 74; Thomas Choknicki, 76; Lane Ludwig, 83; Dakota Flaig, 83; Joey Trupiano, 87; Michael Martelli, 88.
Vandalia — Chase Laack, 71; Conner McCall, 73; Jonah Beesley, 83; Dylan Halford, 89; Jacob Schaal, 98.
Oblong — Grant Kidwell, 83; Jake Smothers, 74; Baden Thompson, 82; Hayden Johnson, 86; Arron Johnson, 136.
Father McGivney — Joe Hyten, 78; Brandon Reed, 79; Ethan Endress, 88; Riley Knoblach, 91; Clayton Hopfinger, 98; Braden Riechmann, 106.
Breese Central — Konnor Kueper, 79; Tyler Deien, 84; Myles Kampwerth, 85; Conner Detmr, 89; Carson Book, 91; Spencer Tebbe, 92.
--
Altamont — Tyler Stonecipher, 87; Kevin Hall, 82; Avery Jarhaus, 86; Max Runge, 103; Daniel McCammon, 106; Alec Jarhaus, 105.
Effingham — Ryker Schneider, 84; Nick Burgess, 87; Jett Volpi, 95; Ethan Ritz, 99; Colby Haynes, 100; David Splechter, 105.
St. Anthony (No. 2) — Charlie Wegman, 80; Ryan Schmidt, 87; Aidan Tegeler, 89; Ethan Karolewicz, 105; Patrick Ciorna, 129.
Teutopolis — Adam Lustig, 98; Ethan Thoele, 101; Brody Thoele, 101; Peyton Tegler, 104; Bennett Thompson, 106; Gabe Schlink, 119.
