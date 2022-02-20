To put it in perspective, the last time the Neoga girls’ basketball team last won a regional, seniors Avery Fearday and Trista Moore were eight-years-old.
So it was fitting that the lone seniors on the team smiled and shared a hug after Neoga defeated Altamont to capture a Class 1A regional championship Saturday at Altamont Community High School. Neoga won 48-32.
“We’ve come a long way since freshman year,” Fearday said. “It’s pretty big for us, and it’s pretty cool to do it together. We started with four freshmen our freshman year, and now, it’s down to us two, so it’s pretty cool to be able to do all four years together.”
However, it wasn’t only the seniors’ first regional plaque.
It was also the first for a pair of long-time coaches who have given a lot to the program.
First was 10th-year head coach Kim Romack.
“Very excited,” said Romack of the win. “Everything hasn’t had a chance to sink it yet with the emotions and everything that happens right after the game. This is a big one for us. This means a lot.”
Second was former head coach and now assistant Seth James. James coached Neoga from 1998-2004, winning 20 games each season but never getting over the hump to win a regional.
“He’s the glue that keeps us together,” Romack said. “I played for Coach James, he’s been on the bench with me now since I started as a varsity coach, and together, this is our first regional win, so to be able to get him one — he coached for six years back when it is a two-class system — is more than my emotions can handle.”
The storylines didn’t stop at the players and coaching staff, though.
The win also signified the second time that Neoga beat Altamont for a championship in the last two months and the third time both teams had seen each other altogether.
Additionally, it was also the fifth time in the last two years that both programs squared off against one another, with each of the last four — until Saturday — resulting in single-digit results.
But, even though that streak of single-digit contests ended, Romack still didn’t feel comfortable even when her team stretched the lead out in the fourth quarter.
“Every game has been a battle, and just because we won by more tonight doesn’t mean that it wasn’t a close game the entire time,” Romack said. “We never felt comfortable until the buzzer went off at the end. You know it’s going to be a battle against these guys. They’re well-coached, two good programs, and we knew that we were going to have to come in and take advantage of every opportunity we got to make things happen the way we wanted it to.”
Neoga outscored Altamont 14-9 in the fourth and 28-15 in the second half.
Neoga scored double-digits in three of the four quarters while winning three of those four, which is just what Romack wanted out of her team.
“That’s one of the big things we talk about, winning each quarter,” Romack said. “We won the half, and we talked about coming out and tightening things up a little bit defensively. Grace Nelson is a phenomenal player, and we knew we were going to have to contain her a little bit to be able to advance.”
Neoga led 12-6 after the first frame, 20-17 at halftime, and 34-23 after the third.
Defensively, Neoga was stout, especially in the second half and especially on Nelson — Altamont’s standout sophomore.
Nelson finished with a game-high 22 points but only had five in the second.
Fearday was one of the main reasons for Nelson’s struggles.
“The big thing that coach always says is that defense turns into offense. Grace, you can’t stop her; you have to make sure you contain her,” Fearday said. “I think we did pretty good at doing that.”
Fearday split time guarding Nelson with junior Sydney Hakman, who said that she had to do other things to make up for her struggles offensively.
“Shots weren’t falling, so I knew I had to do it on defense. We knew we had to get up and guard on defense and always keep pressure on the ball,” Hakman said. “Then, we knew that we had to get it in inside on the offensive end.”
Hakman is one of the unsung heroes for Neoga, serving as the team’s primary ball-handler and initiator of the offense.
Hakman did not record a point in the contest, while Fearday finished with four.
Haylee Campbell and Sydney Richards led the team with 14 points each, while Moore had 11, and Brynn Richards had five.
Campbell added 10 rebounds, too, picking up right where she left off from the game before. She had 20 points and 25 rebounds against North Clay in the semifinals.
Adding onto that was her availability, as well. Campbell didn’t deal with much foul trouble, which Romack tends to worry about when it comes to the junior. She finished with three personals for the game.
“One of the things we talked about with Haylee is that we have to keep her on the floor,” Romack said. “It’s hard with the position that she plays and with the strength and the length that she has; it’s easy for them to call fouls on her sometimes, and we talked about the best way that we were going to be able to keep her on the floor, and she was able to do that tonight.”
Meanwhile, for Altamont, even though head coach Katie Lurkins’ group came up short, there are still positives to take away from the loss, with the main one being that she returns everyone from the roster next year.
“We’re at the disadvantage of losing this game, but we’re at the advantage of every single one of you having the opportunity to make the commitment to do what we need to in the offseason and the preseason to be successful,” head coach Katie Lurkins said. “One junior and the rest are freshmen and sophomores. We are in a position where you buy-in as a Lady Indian, commit, and we don’t have to feel this way next year at this time. I hope that’s inspiring to them.”
