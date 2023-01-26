Hailey Printz never thought anything of it.
It was just another match for her.
What Printz would soon find out, though, was that it wasn’t.
When the senior stepped foot on the podium after finishing third at the Carbondale Wrestling Murdale Invitational earlier this month, Printz became the first female in Effingham wrestling history to place in a tournament. She is only the third female wrestler that head coach Bryan McMillan has coached in his 11 years with the program.
“That was a gratifying feeling,” Printz said. “I knew I would get third; I didn’t know that I would get recognized for it or that I was the first female wrestler to do that, so that surprised me. My teachers, team, friends, and family congratulated me, and I enjoyed the attention, the feelings, and the accomplishment, but I’m still grinding and hustling. I won’t let this achievement distract me or use it as an excuse to slack off.”
Printz started the tournament by losing by pinfall in 2:14. She then rebounded to win by pinfall in 2:26 in her second match and concluded the event with a decision victory in her third.
Printz currently has an 11-11 record this year, excluding exhibition bouts, but that mark is more deceiving than you think, as she doesn’t always wrestle other girls.
Instead, Printz takes on anyone in her weight class.
To Printz, that shows how she can handle herself.
“The fact that I can do that and push myself motivates me and inspires me to know that I can push myself farther,” Printz said.
What it also shows, though, is how hard she’s worked to be able to look someone else in the eye, regardless of gender, and have the utmost confidence that she can beat them.{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}However, it’s taken her a long time to be able to do that.{/span}
Printz has only been wrestling for three years in the program — she attended Dieterich High School her freshman year before transferring — making this achievement much more special to head coach Bryan McMillan, as well.
“It is a challenging sport to pick up, but (Hailey’s) willing to learn; she’s not afraid to ask questions,” McMillan said. “She always wants to be on the mat, and she’s upset when she doesn’t get to wrestle all the time.
“She’s matured into a very good wrestler so far.”
One reason for that success is due to her background.
Printz takes jujutsu classes, which she said she participates in to help her as she journeys to compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC).
“With jujitsu, I knew it would help better my game,” Printz said. “I’m also following my dream of becoming a UFC fighter, and wrestling is one of the fundamental keys you need to be a great fighter. When you have wrestling, you control where the fight goes and are more than likely to dominate.”
McMillan added that though jujutsu does help, he had to remind Printz of one thing before she started wrestling.
“We first had to make sure (Hailey) remembered that it wasn’t jujutsu. In wrestling, being on your back is not safe,” McMillan said.
Printz, though, caught on rather quickly
She also added that wrestling would help her in the long run.
“It means a lot to me, honestly. This sport has helped me grow, not just in the sport but outside of the sport, just in life,” Printz said. “I learned how to push myself on the real meaning of dedication and what true hard work is because this sport will push you to your limits.”
Having your hand raised by an official following each victory also doesn’t hurt.
“There is no better feeling in the world when you get that hand raised,” Printz said. “It’s richer than money.”
Last week, Printz did just that during a triangular meet featuring Mahomet-Seymour, Mattoon, and Charleston.
Printz earned a decision victory before getting her hand raised by the official. She then rushed over to McMillan, who greeted her with a hug while fans at Effingham High School shouted and celebrated in the distance.
“He has helped me a lot in this sport, honestly. I’m glad I had him as a coach,” said Printz of McMillan. “When he gave me that hug, I felt a great amount of joy from it. He will be a key factor in making me into the fight I will be, and I have to give him credit for that.”
Overall, McMillan understands the magnitude of the legacy Printz has left behind.
“Her placing third place in an all-girls tournament will bring awareness for more girls joining the program,” McMillan said. “For years, the IKWF (Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation) has been trying to get the IHSA (Illinois High School Association) to recognize girls wrestling as a sport. Last year was the first year IHSA brought in a girls’ sectional and a girls’ state. I’m hoping that Effingham will throw in a full girls’ team in a few years.
“It opens up more possibilities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.