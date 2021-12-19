Elizabeth Kabbes couldn’t believe it.
Throughout the history of the National Trail Conference, a libero had never been the Most Valuable Player. Until now. The Saint Anthony senior became the first.
After outlasting players from Altamont, South Central, and Windsor (Stewardson-Strasburg), Kabbes took home the award while earning the 2021 Effingham Daily News Defensive Player of the Year, too. She finished her senior season with a combination of 1,142 passes and digs and a 94 percent serving rate.
“It was such a big, unexpected honor. There were so many great girls on that first and second [team] and honorable mentions, and I was hoping to get on first,” said Kabbes on being the first libero to win Most Valuable Player. “When I found out, I was shocked, but I worked hard this season. Coach gave me lots of great advice, and my club coaches helped me get better, but this season, I focused on trying to be more of a leader.”
However, she was far more than just an excellent volleyball player.
Kabbes was also a role model.
“Elizabeth knew that the team’s success was on her shoulders,” Bulldogs’ head coach Cathy Wenthe said. “She took the team on her back and said, ‘We’re going to be good because I’m going to get the ball to the setter,’ and that was her focus, and that was her goal. She was a great role model because we had some sophomores, and she was a good role model to them on how to work hard and be a good teammate.”
No matter the situation, Kabbes showed her maturity through her uncanny leadership skills and personality, which resonated with her teammates.
“She has that die-hard, I’m not going to give up, and you’re not going to beat me,” Wenthe said. “She has that tenacity to continue to work hard, and she’s competitive. She’s not arrogant at all. She’s a matter of fact, and she loves to play volleyball, and she likes her teammates. She wants her teammates to compete as hard as she does. She expects them to do that, and she gets disappointed when they don’t do that.”
Both characteristics proved to be effective, too, as Kabbes wound up becoming the anchor to a 26-10 record — the best mark the program had seen in seven years.
Overall, her Bulldogs had the power, the finesse, and the leadership. All she was just trying to be was the best passer she could, knowing that it wouldn’t be easy.
“I think going into the season, we knew we had some really strong, offensive hitters, and I took that on myself,” Kabbes said. “We had to get the pass there to set them. So, if that doesn’t happen, all of [my teammates] talent goes to the wayside. I thought that our team came together towards the end.”
Much like her senior year, though, her road to becoming a superb passer had its bumps. It wasn’t simple.
In fact, Kabbes never even started her career as a libero — she was a setter first. It wasn’t until her sophomore year that she saw her true potential.
“I think my sophomore to junior year, I improved a lot, passing wise,” Kabbes said. “In junior high, I set in the front row, and in the back row, I would play left-back, so we ran a 4-2, but I always thought I was a decent passer in junior high, but I decided to focus more on passing.”
That same year was also when Kabbes transitioned from setter to libero. A transition that ultimately didn’t seem to matter.
Even with the switch, Elizabeth’s demeanor never wavered, with her sister being one reason why. The Kabbes sisters played together when Elizabeth was a freshman.
“That was always a competition,” Elizabeth said. “It would be, ‘Katie would pass the ball here; I’d have to get the next one,’ but she was really good.
“Every time I would mess up, she would be there to help me and lift me up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.