The First Christian Church of Effingham is hosting an eight-day soccer camp from June 28-29, July 1-2, July 5-6, and July 8-9.
This camp is for all kids entering kindergarten to kids entering the 7th grade.
Each camp starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 10, there will be a game day, with games running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Games are held on the church grounds by the pavilion.
Registration is $30. Each camper has to bring a water bottle.
There are no soccer balls or t-shirts given out this year.
For more information, contact Cleone Bloemker at (217) 342-6797 or at fcceffingham@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.