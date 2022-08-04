Harness Racing

Richard Finn (pictured far right) poses for a photo after driving the horse that posted the fastest winning mile of the day. Pictured (L-R) are Kellie Siebert, Bridgett Leppin, Speed Superintendent Dean Wetherell, Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Anna Carrell, Junior Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Kendyl Fearday, Michele Weinmann, and Finn.

 Alex Wallner | Daily News

One day now separates Altamont-native Richard Finn from a driver's championship at the Effingham County Fair.

Finn finished Thursday's slate of races with 10 points. He won the Filly and Mare Pace after driving "I'm Over The Enjen" in 2:01 and the Maiden Trot after driving "Loyz Say When" in 2:10.3. The win in the Filly and Mare Pace earned Finn a plaque which fair officials award to the driver that posts the best time.

Finn ended Thursday with a 13-point advantage over Wyatt Avenatti. He currently sits with 37 points, while Avenatti has 24.

Jordan Patton and Archie Buford currently sit in a tie for third with 21 points. Patton did not race Thursday, while Buford picked up six points.

Buford came in second in the Maiden Trot after driving "Hawkeye Dewey" in 2:23.3. He then came in second in the Non Winners LT Pace after driving "Debbie's Roman" in 2:09, losing by a photo finish to Freddie Patton Jr., who drove "Rolypoly Jolie."

As for the rest of the races, Danarius Dortch won the Non Winners LT Trot after driving "Snoknonpazazz" in 2:11.3, and Albert Plair won the Non Winners LT Pace after driving "Golden Girl Z Tam" in 2:12.

The current drivers' championship standings are below.

Richard Finn = 37

Wyatt Avenatti = 24

Jordan Patton = 21

Archie Buford = 21

Marcus Turner = 17

Michael Rogers = 16

Freddie Patton Jr. = 14

Matthew Avenatti = 11

JD Lewis = 11

Atlee Bender = 9

Cornelius Cavett = 9

Danarius Dortch = 9

Cordarius Stewart = 8

Albert Plair = 8

Chris Brown = 7

Robert Decker = 6

Juan Franco = 6

Brendan Potts = 5

Douglas Graham = 5

C. Alan Finn = 5

Frank Fisher = 5

Curt Grummel = 5

Barry Bell = 5

Darla Martin Lohman = 4

Steven Searle = 4

Jerome Daniels = 3

Jacob Roedl = 3

Jackson Loy = 3

Wayne Decker = 2

Daniel Shetler = 1

Harold Finn Jr. = 1

John Smith = 1

Tyler Stevens-Clemons = 1

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or alex.wallner@effinghamdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video