One day now separates Altamont-native Richard Finn from a driver's championship at the Effingham County Fair.
Finn finished Thursday's slate of races with 10 points. He won the Filly and Mare Pace after driving "I'm Over The Enjen" in 2:01 and the Maiden Trot after driving "Loyz Say When" in 2:10.3. The win in the Filly and Mare Pace earned Finn a plaque which fair officials award to the driver that posts the best time.
Finn ended Thursday with a 13-point advantage over Wyatt Avenatti. He currently sits with 37 points, while Avenatti has 24.
Jordan Patton and Archie Buford currently sit in a tie for third with 21 points. Patton did not race Thursday, while Buford picked up six points.
Buford came in second in the Maiden Trot after driving "Hawkeye Dewey" in 2:23.3. He then came in second in the Non Winners LT Pace after driving "Debbie's Roman" in 2:09, losing by a photo finish to Freddie Patton Jr., who drove "Rolypoly Jolie."
As for the rest of the races, Danarius Dortch won the Non Winners LT Trot after driving "Snoknonpazazz" in 2:11.3, and Albert Plair won the Non Winners LT Pace after driving "Golden Girl Z Tam" in 2:12.
The current drivers' championship standings are below.
Richard Finn = 37
Wyatt Avenatti = 24
Jordan Patton = 21
Archie Buford = 21
Marcus Turner = 17
Michael Rogers = 16
Freddie Patton Jr. = 14
Matthew Avenatti = 11
JD Lewis = 11
Atlee Bender = 9
Cornelius Cavett = 9
Danarius Dortch = 9
Cordarius Stewart = 8
Albert Plair = 8
Chris Brown = 7
Robert Decker = 6
Juan Franco = 6
Brendan Potts = 5
Douglas Graham = 5
C. Alan Finn = 5
Frank Fisher = 5
Curt Grummel = 5
Barry Bell = 5
Darla Martin Lohman = 4
Steven Searle = 4
Jerome Daniels = 3
Jacob Roedl = 3
Jackson Loy = 3
Wayne Decker = 2
Daniel Shetler = 1
Harold Finn Jr. = 1
John Smith = 1
Tyler Stevens-Clemons = 1
