Singing and singing in front of a crowd is a way for Brinlyn Beam to escape.
“She gets into her zone and loves it,” said Sara Beam, Brinlyn’s mom and Newton’s head softball coach. “She’s done two singing competitions at the fair when they have their talent shows, and for the first one, I didn’t figure she would even do it. She shut down on me and got real quiet. But, she got up there and turned it on, and you would have just thought she was taking over the crowd. She gets into it.”
Brinlyn has dealt with autism for nearly her entire life.
Sara said that Brinlyn got diagnosed when she was 2 1/2 years old, earlier than most.
“Me being in the school system, I knew it at a young age, and I probably commented about it when she was nine or 10 months old; I noticed some tendencies,” Sara said. “So, at two years old, I called and got her into the developmental pediatrician to get her diagnosed, and she was diagnosed early, at 2 1/2 years old.
“Since then, we’ve done tons of therapy, and at that point, they didn’t think she would ever speak, but she doesn’t stop talking now.”
However, even with the disease, Brinlyn never shies away from much, with her singing being one reason why.
Sara added that no matter how high or low Brinlyn may be on any specific day, singing will always cure her problems and leave her smiling.
“The thing we don’t realize about autistic minds is that they want to learn, and their brains beg for information,” Sara said. “The problem is when they’re a little more severe, they don’t know how to get that information out, but because she speaks so well, she wants to learn more and more.”
One such occasion where this was the case for the 13-year-old was when she was able to sing the national anthem at a Newton softball game — the first time she had ever done that — while the entire team honored her and everyone battling the disease with their Autism Awareness Game. April marks Autism Awareness Month, too, with the team celebrating those battling this disease by wearing ribbons in their hair with the autism puzzle pieces logo.
“It was great. I wish I could have been out there a little bit more; I was sick and missed out on it, but we have done this on and off for about nine years,” Sara said. “About nine years ago, my team came to me and said that they would like to do this sometime in April, and they went through and had bake sales and things we could do before COVID and earn some money. Then COVID hit, and last year, I had a senior come to me, and she wanted to do it, so we did it last year and again this year.
“It speaks volumes to the kids that we have.”
The Autism Awareness Game was on April 18 against Red Hill, but it wouldn’t be the last time Brinlyn would sing the national anthem in front of a crowd that week.
Ahead of Friday’s game against Plymouth, Wisconsin, in the Newton Round Robin, Brinlyn sang — with her mom in attendance — and then led the team’s huddle before they took the field.
Sara added that up until this year, Brinlyn had never sung the national anthem at a sporting event but has since sung it at one boys’ basketball game, one girls’ basketball game, and a volleyball match during the school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.