Always a bridesmaid, never a bride.
That’s how the Altamont boys basketball team felt the last three times it faced St. Anthony in the National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament championship game.
Saturday night, however, the tides changed. For 32 minutes, nothing separated the hosts from lifting the large traveling trophy for the first time in eight years.
“This means a lot,” Indians’ head coach John Niebrugge said. “We’ve worked hard. I’ve had some pretty good teams that didn’t win this thing, and this is a culmination of these guys seeing those guys play, and they’re earning it for all of them, too.”
Altamont, which never trailed the entirety of the game, defeated St. Anthony 48-41.
“It was a fantastic 1A basketball atmosphere,” “Any win in this tournament was earned, and tonight was no different. Every basket was a grind-out basket. We were tired from last night, but the boys busted through, and we pride ourselves in that conditioning.”
The Indians opened the game with a quick 5-0 run after Tyler Robbins made a layup and Noah Klimpel knocked down a mid-range jumper and added a free throw before the Bulldogs rallied back to cut the lead to one.
Then, after a Craig Croy mid-range shot made it 5-4, Altamont’s Mason Robinson pushed the lead back to two after making one of his two free throws before Eric Kollmann rebounded a missed Klimpel layup and took it back up for a layup himself to make it 8-4.
Robbins then made it 11-6 — after St. Anthony’s Brock Fearday made a jumper — by hitting a 3-pointer from the corner, before Jared Hammer knocked down another 3-pointer to make it 14-6.
Kyle Stewart then answered back for the Bulldogs after hitting a pair of free throws to make it 14-8 before the quarter came to a close after a Will Schultz layup for the Indians and a Colton Fearday layup for St. Anthony.
Closing the first frame scoring four of the last six points wound up helping the Bulldogs, though, as St. Anthony used that momentum to inch closer to the lead in the second.
Adam Rudibaugh started the second period by converting a layup to make it 16-12 before Stewart added a layup himself to make it 16-14.
Kollmann then pushed the needle back to four with a layup, while Robinson added a pair of free throws to make it 20-14.
Robinson ended up tallying 10-straight points for the Indians, as well, after he added a mid-range jumper and a pair of 3-pointers before St. Anthony eventually cut the deficit to four.
Altamont made four 3-pointers in the third quarter, with the final one coming from Logan Cornett. The left-handed guard found himself free in the left corner, received a pass, and knocked down the shot to give the second-seed a 34-23 lead before the top-seed ended the frame scoring the last four points to make it 34-27.
The Bulldogs would claw right back into the game, though, as Stewart’s layup — which made the score after the third — triggered a run that saw St. Anthony come to within one point of the lead.
After a Kollmann layup started the fourth, St. Anthony responded with an 8-0 run that made it 36-35, highlighted by a Stewart and-one with 3:50 left and a Sehy rebound layup that put all of the pressure squarely on the Indians.
However, Altamont never budged.
After the run, Hammer made a pair of free throws to push the margin back to three, 38-35, before Klimpel made a layup to make it 40-35.
Then, with 2:19 to go, Hammer made two more free throws that made it 42-35 before St. Anthony scored the next four points to cut the lead to three, 42-39.
The Indians then ended the game at the free-throw line — where they went 10-of-13 at in the fourth quarter — leading to Altamont’s student section, “The Tribal Council,” swarming the court to celebrate with the team.
“It’s an advantage being here in our gym, but I feel like teams shoot well in this gym anyway,” Niebrugge said. “But, the crowd was amazing. A good home crowd is usually worth five points, and they were there for us tonight.”
Robinson paced the Indians, once again, with 12 points while also earning the National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
“It means everything,” said Robinson on earning tournament MVP. “I couldn’t do it without all of those other guys in Black right now, but me working off of them and them working off of me helped me get to this point right now.”
Robinson, along with Klimpel, made the all-tournament team, too.
Klimpel finished with 10 points in the championship game and was elated after, knowing that he finally got to bring home that elusive conference tournament championship.
“Coming in my freshman year — you grow up around the tournament — I told the guys, ‘I’m going to get this when I’m a senior,’” Klimpel said. “This means a lot to me, and I had to watch you guys fail, and I didn’t want to fail. Walking down the hallway every week, I see that trophy sitting there, and I said, ‘I want it. I want it. I want it,’ so we just worked our butts off.”
Klimpel wasn’t the only senior to have that sense of relief and jubilation, though.
Robbins also had those same emotions.
“This is incredible,” Robbins said. “I’m kind of at a loss for words. I grew up watching these games, and to finally get my chance to play in it and come out with a ‘W’ means a lot.”
Robbins finished the game with eight points. He was third on the team in scoring, while Hammer (seven points), Kollmann (six points), Cornett (three points), and Schultz (two points) were behind him.
As for the Bulldogs, Croy led the team with 12 points, while Stewart had 10.
Croy did the bulk of his work in the fourth quarter, scoring eight points, even though St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker wanted it to be more of a combination between Croy and Stewart.
“I felt like between he and Stewart, they both needed to touch the ball there, look to create, and kick if they have it,” Rincker said. “Max [Koenig] and Brock, credit to those two youngsters for being so consistent because you kind of expect some of those shots to go in for them; they’re shots they’ve made all season for us, but they just didn’t go in for us tonight, and it happens.”
Croy and Stewart were the only two Bulldog players to make the all-tournament team.
