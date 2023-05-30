DECATUR — They were sweet. They were elite.
Now, the St. Anthony softball team is in the final four after a 7-6 win over Quincy (Notre Dame) in the Class 2A Decatur Super-Sectionals on Monday at Millikin University.
With the win, the Bulldogs will be making a return trip to Peoria to the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex for the Class 2A State Final Tournament on Friday — two years removed from doing the same as a Class 1A team.
Getting to this point in a harder classification wasn't easy, though.
Tuesday showcased that.
St. Anthony started the game with a Cameran Rios triple. Adysen Rios then hit a single and Addie Wernsing followed with a two-run home run to make it 3-0.
The Lady Raiders then tied the game in the bottom of the inning.
Caitlyn Bunte was hit by a pitch and Abbey Schreacke hit a single.
Bunte then scored after Brooke Boden hit into a fielder's choice and Schreacke and courtesy runner Faith Kientzle scored after an error to equal the score.
St. Anthony then scored twice in the second.
Abbi Hatton hit a double before an RBI triple by Stacie Vonderheide made it 4-3. Cameran Rios then hit a sacrifice fly to push the advantage to two runs.
Bunte then retired the next seven Bulldogs before a Cameran Rios single in the top of the fifth.
Adysen Rios then hit an RBI double and Wernsing followed with an RBI single to make it 7-3.
Quincy (Notre Dame) made it interesting in the bottom of the fifth, though.
The Lady Raiders scored three runs in the frame to make the final.
Mackenzie Flachs drew a walk before Bunte reached on an error. Schreacke then drew a walk to load the bases before Alyssa Ley hit a bases-clearing double to equal the score.
Logan Pieper then struck out and Addi Zanger grounded out to end the inning.
St. Anthony pitcher Lucy Fearday then nearly retired the side in order in the bottom of the sixth, but Flachs singled to negate that from happening.
Fearday, though, regrouped and got Bunte to ground out to end the inning.
Schreake then started the top of the seventh with a walk. Boden struck out and Ley singled.
Pieper then hit the ball to Wernsing at second base, who then made the tag and flipped the ball to Sydney Kibler at first base to end the game.
The Bulldogs improve to 24-3 on the season and will take on the two-time defending state champion Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) Rockets in the Class 2A State Semifinals on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
The winner of that game will play for the state championship against either Beecher or Johnston City on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The loser will play for third place on the same date at 1 p.m.
