First time's a charm for the North Clay baseball team.
The Cardinals earned a spot in the final four Monday afternoon after an 8-3 win over Steeleville in a Class 1A super-sectional at Southern Illinois' Itch Jones Stadium; a moment that no player on the field will ever forget.
After Holden Clifton got Reid Harriss to strike out, players stormed the field, charging right at Clifton and catcher Brady Ingram; North Clay did it. A school with an enrollment of 188 students was now two wins away from a state championship.
Senior Bryton Griffy said, "I've never been happier. Our team motto is '10 years in the making.' We've been playing since we were eight years old; it just feels great. I have no words."
Head coach John Frech added, "I'm actually at a loss for words. This is what these guys have always wanted. They've worked their tails off, and this group has earned every bit of it."
North Clay plated five runs in the first two innings after giving up one in the top of the first.
Logan Fleener started the rally with a single up the middle.
Ingram then hit a double, pushing Fleener to third before Fleener scored after an error on the Steeleville right fielder following the hit. Ingram also advanced to third on the error before Zimmerman scored Ingram on a base hit to make it 2-1.
Carson Burkett then retired the Steeleville side in order in the top of the second before the Cardinals added three more runs in the bottom of the frame.
Dakota Weidner started the frame with a base hit before Layton Dawkins hit into a double play.
Griffy would then follow that with an inside-the-park home run after the Steeleville center fielder misplayed the ball, allowing it to roll past him to make it 3-1.
"I heard my first base coach say, 'Go. Go. Go,' so I just ran as hard as I could," Griffy said.
Collyn Ballard then drew a walk before stealing second base and then scoring on an RBI triple by Fleener that nearly missed being a home run.
"I forgot to eat [the Wheaties] this morning, I just had some grapes to get through, but I need to eat my Wheaties," Fleener joked.
Clifton then plated the fifth run on a single past the shortstop, making it 5-1, before Ingram drew a walk and Zimmerman ended the frame with a ground out.
Five runs also proved to be more than enough for Burkett, who was excellent on the bump. He threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs, and four walks with six strikeouts. Burkett threw 100 pitches, 63 percent for strikes.
"I was nervous whenever we first got here, but as we were on the field more, I knew we had it," Burkett said. "I calmed down right away, and it felt amazing."
Clifton then relieved Burkett for the last 1 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs and one walk with two strikeouts.
Clifton won't take any of the credit, though.
"I couldn't get there without my boys," Clifton said. "Carson got us there; the offense carried, and I did the rest."
Clifton was also one of four Cardinal players to record more than one hit. He went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one double. That stat line isn't anything new, though, especially for someone who enjoys hitting.
"I'm in the three-hole, and I like to hit. That's a good duo there, and today, I just saw the ball well," Clifton said.
Fleener also had two hits, joining Ingram and Burkett.
For Fleener, this win meant more to him than anything. Fleener is the son of Teutopolis head coach Justin Fleener, who has been to the state tournament nine times, winning it four times.
"It feels amazing. Growing up and watching my dad's teams come here and finally be a part of a team that comes here feels great," Fleener said.
North Clay will now play Friday against LeRoy in a Class 1A state semifinal at Dozer Park in Peoria. That game is at noon, with the winner advancing to the state championship game Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and the loser playing in the third-place game at 9 a.m.
