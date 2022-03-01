Dreams are coming true.
For the first time in program history, the Neoga girls basketball team punched its ticket to the final four. A goal that many always thought about but never truly envisioned would happen.
“I can’t even explain this,” senior Avery Fearday said. “This is amazing. I’m so proud of this team. I love this team so much. These girls mean everything [to me], and I trust them so much. I knew we had it in us.”
The Indians defeated Goreville, 50-48, in a Class 2A super-sectional at Wayne City High School to advance.
“This is amazing,” junior Sydney Richards said. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates; they’re so good, and I love every single one of them, and I’m just so proud of us, and I thank God for everything.”
“It’s everything I wanted to do with this group,” sophomore Haylee Campbell added. “We’re just so close; they’re my best friends, and I couldn’t ask for anything more from this team. The coaches and everything. I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.”
Head coach Kim Romack became the first Neoga head coach to take her team to the super-sectionals and now becomes the first to take her team to the state tournament with the win, as well.
Romack said there had been five coaches in the program’s history, and four were in the Wayne City gymnasium Monday evening.
“This is a program win,” Romack said. “This is for the people that set the groundwork for us to get here, as well as our current players and all those girls in the stands that are going to be our future players.”
Two such coaches were now-assistant, Seth James, and now-principal, Kevin Haarman.
Haarman coached the girls from 2006-2012. He won three regional championships.
“It’s huge,” said Haarman on the win. “Coach Romack did one of the best jobs in our pep rally today when she had those little kids — all of our elementary kids were over there — and she talked about trying to be those girls. That’s how big it is. We’ve never gone to state in boys or girls basketball, and for something like this to happen, it’s amazing.”
As for James, he coached the program from 1998-2004. He won 20-games-or-more every season he was there.
Monday was James’ birthday, as well.
He said that the win “was the most amazing birthday present [he] ever received.”
However, even though pure joy shadowed the gym after the win, as players hugged one another and fans stormed the court following the victory, there were doubts.
Neoga struggled to get in any sort of rhythm through the first three quarters, trailing 12-8 after the first, 26-16 at halftime, and 38-26 heading into the fourth. Goreville led by as many as 14 points at one point and led by double-digits several times throughout the first 24 minutes.
What Romack continued to remind her team about, though, was that this was nothing new to them, and they didn’t flinch.
“This is why we play the schedule that we play because we’ve been in this situation,” Romack said. “We’ve been down; they’ve come back, and it was no different tonight. We knew when we were down, and the margin was big that we knew we could come back.”
The Indians outscored the Blackcats 24-10 in the final frame.
Senior Trista Moore provided the biggest boost for her team when they needed it the most, as well.
Moore — who gave Neoga the lead on a layup for the game’s first points — received a pass from Sydney Hakman in the post and knocked down a corner 3-pointer that swished through the nylon and sent a boisterous Indians’ crowd into a frenzy.
Neoga had taken the lead with 7.7 seconds left.
“They didn’t draw up anything for me,” said Moore of the play. “They drew up another play for another girl on our team, and it ended up not working out to where she could get the shot off, and I happened to be the one that was open, so I knew it was my turn to step up and try and lead the team to a win.
“My mind was blown. I didn’t think it was going in, but it did. I’m so speechless.”
Then, following the triple, Neoga came up with two of the biggest turnovers in the crucial moments, as well.
On the ensuing Goreville possession, after the Blackcats forced their way to the far sideline and called a timeout, they could not inbound the ball, stepping over the inbounds line before making the initial pass that gave the ball back to the Indians.
Then, after Neoga triggered the ball into the hands of Hakman, she drew a foul that sent her to the charity stripe for a pair. She made her first attempt to increase the lead to 50-48 before missing her second.
As Goreville dribbled the ball down the floor and hoisted a desperation shot, though, the officials issued a traveling violation on the Blackcats that gave possession, once again, back to the Indians before they ended the contest.
“It just came down to execution and taking advantage of every opportunity we had,” said Romack on how her team handled the deficit. “We came out, and we just had to chip away at it. There’s no 10-point basket that will get you back in it, so we chipped away at it, and when we got it close, we knew it was a new ballgame. This is where we’ve been before, and we were able to pull through and knock down the shots when we needed to.”
Overall, Romack said the game’s closing moments would be ones she will never forget.
“You always dream about this,” Romack said. “As a player, you dream about it, and as a coach, I’ve dreamed about it for 10 years now. Everybody wants their chance to get to Redbird Arena at least once in their career.
“We’ve taken kids up there in the past and have had the opportunity to watch and always thought about what it would feel like to play there.”
SCORING LEADERS
Sydney Richards led the game with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting.
“Calm, cool, and collected,” said Romack of Richards. “She knocks down shots, and she locks in on the rim. She shows emotion on the floor, but when she’s playing, she knows what she wants to do.”
Campbell had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Moore had nine points on 4-of-8 shooting with five rebounds.
Fearday had seven points on 3-of-13 shooting, and Brynn Richards and Hakman rounded out the scoring with two points and one point, respectively.
UP NEXT
Neoga will now shift its focus to Brimfield on Thursday in the state semifinals. That game tips off at 10 a.m. at Redbird Arena — on the campus of Illinois State University — in Bloomington, Illinois.
