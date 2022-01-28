The streak lives for another game.
After grinding out a 45-43 victory over North Clay in one-half of the 2022 National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament semifinals, St. Anthony has now won 14-straight tournament contests.
Kyle Stewart finished with a team-best 14 points, while Craig Croy added 11, Brock Fearday finished with eight, Griffin Sehy had five, Max Koenig had three, and Adam Rudibaugh and Colton Fearday each had two.
Meanwhile, for the Cardinals (9-13), Logan Fleener led the team, and the game, with 22 points, while Bryton Griffy and Alex Boose each had six, Collyn Ballard had four, Dakota Weidner had three, and Levi Smith had two.
The win for the Bulldogs (14-10) moves them into the championship game against the winner of the Altamont and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg game, while the loss pushes North Clay into the third-place game against the loser of that matchup. Both games occur on Saturday night.
Visit effinghamdailynews.com for a full game story and championship game matchup information.
