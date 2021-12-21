Many circled the Teutopolis and Paris matchup on the calendars when each team’s schedule rolled out, and it delivered.
A contest featuring two state-ranked teams who have seen their share of battles throughout the years went right down to the wire Monday night at Paris High School. The third-ranked Lady Tigers, though, were the ones to have more to smile about after, as they defeated the eighth-ranked Lady Shoes 51-49.
“Defensively, I thought they did a nice job in their zone,” Teutopolis head coach Laurie Thompson said. “Then, when [Paris] went away from their zone, we could get back into the game. I’m glad they played a zone because we need to work against it. At the end of the game, we had the opportunity with 18 seconds, and we threw it away. Then, we had to foul again, and little things like that. Those are things that need to be cleaned up. So, those are things that we have to get better at; better decision-making there. I thought, at times, we played scared, which I did not like one bit.
“I wanted to be more aggressive, and once we were more aggressive, I thought we looked better. These are small steps into the big journey that we’re on, and as long as we learn from it and get better at it, that’s the key.”
Despite the loss, though, Thompson knows that there were points in the game that her team could have sealed the win, most notably in the last 18 seconds.
After senior Grace Tegeler made one of her two free throws with 52 seconds left that gave Teutopolis a 49-48 lead, Paris senior Madyson Rigdon drew a foul that sent her to the line. The future Maryville Saint made both of her shots to give the Lady Tigers the lead right back, 50-49.
Then, on the ensuing possession, the Lady Shoes were the victim of a costly mistake when they threw the ball out of bounds to give Paris the ball with 18 seconds remaining.
Finding itself in a situation where they had to foul, Teutopolis accomplished that quickly, as they sent Rigdon back to the line for a chance to make it a three-point game.
However, she missed the front-end of the one-and-one leading to a loose ball after the Lady Shoes couldn’t corral the miss. Teutopolis senior Izzy Hardiek and Lady Tigers’ senior Katelyn Littleton wound up locking arms and fighting for possession before Paris ultimately snagged the ball and got it into Rigdon’s hands.
“I know with 18 seconds left, if we get it, I can call my timeout easily, and I also can run some clock and be able to set up what we want to run,” Thompson said. “So, that matters.”
Rigdon went on to make the front-end of her one-and-one this time around but missed her second, leading to the Lady Shoes securing the ball and advancing it up the court to where Thompson could call a timeout.
After their first timeout, though, Thompson quickly called another one, saying that she “needed to see who was guarding who.”
“Once I could see that, then I knew whoever played off would be in the position I put them in, which was Kaylee [Niebrugge] at the time,” Thompson said. “That girl did not guard her, so I knew we’d be able to get it into her immediately.”
Wanting to get the ball to Niebrugge, Teutopolis did just that.
The junior pushed the ball up the court near the Lady Shoes’ bench but drew a double-team. As she rose up to try and draw the foul — which Thompson said they wanted to do — no whistle followed, which led to the Paris bench rushing the court to congratulate their teammates.
Niebrugge finished with a team-high 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting. She added four rebounds, too.
“Kaylee is starting to play more aggressively and use her body more,” Thompson said. “Make contact and get in there, muscle in there, and that’s what she needs to do.”
As for the Lady Tigers, Littleton led the team with 23 points, while Rigdon followed closely behind with 22.
Heading into Monday night, Thompson knew the type of players her team was about to see, and after it was all said and done, she now knows what her team is bound to expect if these two are to meet up again.
“With Littleton and Rigsdon, they’re two nice players who can get to the basket. So, it was good for us to defend that,” Thompson said. “So, now we can watch the film and say, ‘Listen, this is how we defend that type of player better.’ We worked on switching, and we worked on early help, and that was the problem; our help was too late. Or we helped, and we gave up on the help, which hurt us a couple of times. So, we’ve got to do a little bit better job there of staying with the help and communicating.”
Both teams could see each other again in the sectionals. The Lady Shoes are in Sub-Sectional B of the Monticello Sectional, while Paris is in Sub-Sectional A.
