SHELBYVILLE — The St. Anthony Bulldogs looked the part of a state-ranked softball team.
They played like it, too.
Behind 12 hits and a strong pitching performance from Lucy Fearday, St. Anthony — the No. 6-ranked team in Class 2A, according to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association — defeated Shelbyville, 7-1, on Monday evening in Shelbyville.
The Bulldogs got on the board first with one run in the opening frame.
Cameran Rios started the inning with a base hit. Rios then stole second base before her sister, Adysen, advanced Cameran to third after hitting into a fielder’s choice.
Addie Wernsing then popped out to the first baseman for the second out before Hailey Niebrugge hit the ball right at the shortstop. Cameran, though, beat the throw home to make it 1-0.
Ultimately, that run would be the only one of the contest until the fifth, when St. Anthony put a six-spot on the board to break the game wide open.
Laney Coffin started the frame with a single. Cameran then grounded into a fielder’s choice before Adysen made it 2-0 after an RBI double.
Wernsing then followed that by plating Adysen with an RBI double of her own to make it 3-0.
Niebrugge then came through with a single and Anna Faber drove in Wernsing to make it 4-0.
Abbi Hatton then struck out for the second out of the inning before Fearday drove in Nora Gannaway — the courtesy runner for Niebrugge — and Faber.
Stacie Vonderheide then hit an RBI double of her own to make the score after the fifth.
Vonderheide finished with two doubles and joined Cameran and Fearday with two hits.
While great in the batter’s box, Fearday was equally as spectacular in the circle, allowing three hits, one run and one walk with nine strikeouts over seven innings. She threw 90 pitches, 59 of those for strikes.
