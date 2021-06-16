When you looked into the eyes of the St. Anthony Bulldogs softball team entering Wednesday's state semifinal against Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond), you never saw worry.
From the moment Knights hurler Makenzie Brown — a Tulsa commit — threw her first offering to the moment Bulldogs right fielder Stacie Vonderheide recorded the final out, there was nothing but sheer confidence exuding from St. Anthony.
They knew what they were up against, and head coach Makayla Walsh made sure to remind her team of that in the Bulldogs 4-0 win over Arthur-Lovington (Atwood-Hammond) — the win vaulting the Bulldogs to the state championship game.
"We knew what she had," Walsh said. "We knew she threw rise-balls, change-ups, and she had good offspeed. But, we didn't let that intimidate the girls at all. We went into the situation, attacking each pitch, and they approached each situation with so much confidence, and I think that was key for us. We went in calm and collected, and that's what I wanted those girls to do."
Embodying the mindset of their coaching staff, the Bulldogs came out of the gates in attack mode.
Leadoff hitter Cameron Rios started the St. Anthony first inning by reaching on a single.
Then, after a groundout pushed her to second, Rios later scored after Lucy Fearday doubled her home, leading to the Bulldogs' pitcher turning to her dugout and letting out a scream.
For Walsh, it's all about setting the tone, and with Rios batting first, she knows she has that luxury.
"If she gets on, we can bunt, we can hit, we can do whatever we want in that situation," Walsh said. "So, when she gets on, she's the kind of person that gets that momentum started for us. From that point, it's like it's contagious for us. Once we get one person hitting, the next person is. Whatever momentum is going for us, that's what we use."
Digging into the box against a pitcher throwing in the upper 60s, Rios knew it would be a challenge but — like her team — never backed down. Rios finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs and one stolen base.
"Once we got a read on her, I knew that we were going to dominate," Rios said. "It was all about momentum."
As a coach, the one thing that Walsh said she tries to stray away from is not overwhelming her team, and for Fearday, it was much of the same, despite feeling nervous before entering the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
"Both coach Walshes have been preparing us for this moment for a long time," Fearday said. "As soon as we stepped foot on the turf, the nerves went away. I trusted my team, and we got it done today."
Fearday shut out the Knights — the first time an opponent accomplished that this season — while also one-upping Brown. She allowed four hits over her seven innings of work while striking out five and not walking a batter. She also threw 75 percent of her pitches for strikes.
It wasn't just in the circle where she left an impact, though. She also provided a spark at the plate, going 3-for-4 and only needing a double to complete the cycle.
"She was mentally prepared for this game," Walsh said. "She went into this situation and attacked each pitch. She looked so confident that it was so intimidating."
Now, the Bulldogs are one game away from hoisting a trophy.
St. Anthony takes on Glasford (Illini Bluffs) in the state championship game at 2 p.m.
