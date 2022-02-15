Aaron Rios will never forget Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
The day that his St. Anthony girls’ basketball program accomplished the feat of having two 1,000 point scorers in the same season.
In December, senior Riley Guy reached the milestone during a game against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, and now, junior Lucy Fearday joins her.
Fearday reached 1,000 points during Monday night’s Class 1A regional semifinal against Dieteirch.
“It’s hard to even put into words,” Rios said. “Both of those ladies have worked hard. It’s hard to adjust to a new coach and a new culture and what we’re doing, but I think over the course of last year and this year, those two bought into what we’re trying to do, and that shows why we’re successful. They are our go-to people, and every night we come onto the floor, everybody wants to know where they’re at, where their numbers are, but from a school standpoint, it’s going to be difficult for somebody to replicate that.
“It’s hard to find somebody like Lucy Fearday from a competitive standpoint in high school sports. That 1,000 points for our program; we’ve never had two girls do that in one season. I’m getting chills talking about it right now. Lucy deserved that.”
Fearday surpassed the plateau after recording a three-point play at the 5:54-mark of the second quarter.
Fearday finished with 17 points in the contest.
“It’s a great opportunity because I’ve gotten the chance to play since I was a freshman with a really good team,” Fearday said. “Everybody on my team can pass, and we work well together.”
