The underdog could not tame the giant Wednesday night in a Class 1A sectional final at Wayne City High School.
A matchup featuring a 35-3 Norris City team and a 29-8 Cumberland team resulted in the Lady Pirates hanging their heads after they couldn't recover a match-clinching kill from Fighting Cardinals junior Hollan Everett.
Everett, a long-limbed middle blocker receiving Division I interest, continually caused havoc toward Cumberland the entire night. Norris City's leader in kills finished with a team-best nine while adding five aces and three blocks to lead a team that Lady Pirates' head coach Kylee Booth was concerned with heading into the match.
"We knew coming in that the block was going to be an issue," Booth said. "That's something we worked on last night — hitting around the block. We still struggled with that tonight, and they do have some big girls in the front row, which was a challenge for us. Our serve-receive passing wasn't there and without our serve-receive passing, we couldn't run our offense, which hurt us because then we had to run a slower offense which gave their block time to set up."
Dropping the first set, Cumberland didn't do itself any favors by digging into a hole that seemed nearly impossible to dig out of against a team of that magnitude.
But they tried.
The Lady Pirates clawed back to within seven points of the lead, 20-13, before the Fighting Cardinals took five of the following six points en route to a 25-14 win.
"We had some mental let-downs a little bit, with some errors. We made some errors that we don't typically even make, which causes a problem when you're trying to dig out of a hole," Booth said. "When you're at this level of competition, once you're in that hole, it isn't easy to climb out of it. Especially with a team with the size of block that they have, and they were moving well on defense."
Then, in the second set, a much different story unfolded.
Cumberland managed to inch back to within two points of the lead, 15-13, that forced a Norris City timeout and energized the bench and student section.
Suddenly, there was hope, but it was only for a brief period.
After the timeout, the Fighting Cardinals scored 10 of the following 14 points to win 25-17 and advance to Friday's super-sectional against Champaign St. Thomas More at Casey-Westfield High School.
For Booth, though, a much more emotional feeling was watching five seniors walk off the court as teammates for the last time.
"They are all together," Booth said. "Grace [Myers] is instrumental at practice. She is a blocking machine at practice and helps us work on our hitting. She steps right in, so she's been a blessing to have. She cheers on her teammates and is very encouraging. Mackenzie [Taylor] is super positive and moves well and hits well, and Carly [Thornton], Ivy [Ayers], and Zoe [Mitchell] are very instrumental in the team, as well.
"Zoe is our even-keel senior. She stays pretty balanced through the whole thing, and she encourages, and she doesn't get down on herself, and Carly and Ivey are my talkers."
Yet, even with multiple key players graduating — four of whom started — Booth still believes that the program is in good shape.
Cumberland returns eight players, including three that played a vital role in the Lady Pirates' success this season.
Junior Kendyn Syfert led the team in kills with 225, while fellow juniors Kennedy Stults and Ashton Coleman paced the team in aces (67) and blocks (11), respectively.
Stults was also third on the team in kills (155) and second in digs (267). She did not play Wednesday due to an ankle injury that occurred during the semifinal.
"It was different," said Booth on losing Stults. "We didn't find out until this morning that she wasn't going to play, so we were making adjustments to the lineup after school between 3-3:15. So, we just had to talk Katelyn through the process. She's never played right-side before; she's played left-side and middle for us, but for her to step in and play right-side, I was proud of what she did. As a sophomore coming in with very little varsity experience, she was willing to step up and do what we needed her to do."
