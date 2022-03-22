Isabelle Hemmen is as focused as ever when it comes to pole vaulting, despite coming up just short nine months ago.
The Teutopolis senior finished second in the event at the Class 1A state championship meet last year with a mark of 11-feet-4.5-inches. She lost to Downs-Tri-Valley senior Windsor Roberts, who won at 12-feet-2.75-inches and said that she learned a lot following the defeat.
“I learned that you don’t have to worry about the other people, and you don’t need to look at what you’re seeded going into a big tournament,” Hemmen said. “You just have to jump your best and worry about yourself, and hopefully, it all turns out well.”
Now, after a summer of regrouping on what she did right and wrong, Hemmen is ready for what lies ahead.
“My mindset heading into the season is to stay open-minded about everything,” Hemmen said. “I want to be able to try new things to get higher, and I also have to focus on keeping my body healthy.”
But she also understands there will be challenges that arise.
One such challenge occurred during this past offseason.
Ahead of her senior tennis season — one where she finished fifth in the state in doubles — Hemmen suffered a wrist injury. She said that she completed the entire tennis season on it before transitioning to cheerleading shortly after, but it still continued to bother her nonetheless.
“It started hurting back in August, and I played through tennis on it, and then I figured it would go away because, in tennis, you use your wrists a lot, but it never went away,” Hemmen said. “It started getting worse during cheer season, and I had to get it checked out, and there ended up being a tear in a piece of cartilage, so I’ve had a brace the past eight weeks. Now, I’m starting to strengthen it.”
Hemmen — who won nine pole vault events as a junior and recorded a personal record after a leap of 11-feet-6-inches — has since not picked up a pole this season, even though her team has competed in a pair of indoor meets.
Teutopolis competed in the Mt. Zion Girls Indoor Meet and the Gene Armer Invitational at the University of Illinois Armory, with Hemmen running a leg in both the 4x200-meter- and 4x400-meter-relays.
Even with a nagging injury continuing to bother her, though, former head coach Brooke Hoene knows that it is a minor setback for — what she and Hemmen hope — is a comeback that includes a state championship.
“Isabelle is one of those student-athletes you want a ton of,” Hoene said. “She is incredibly hard-working both in sports and school. She not only practiced at our team practices but three times a week, she would drive up to Champaign to practice as well,” Hoene said. “She also has her own pole vault pit at home, too. I did not ever have to worry if she worked hard enough; that was inevitable.
“She showed our team what hard work and dedication can do.”
Teutopolis’ next track and field meet is Tuesday at the Teutopolis Junior High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.