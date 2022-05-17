Outside of the Altamont city limits is a sign that reads "Grace Nelson IHSA Class A 300 Hurdles 2021 State Champion."
Nelson won the event last year — capping off a memorable freshman season — at 44.41 seconds; she edged Red Hill's Katie Moore (45.78 seconds) to capture the prize.
Now, the Altamont phenom is back for more.
Nelson qualified for the state meet in three events — the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, and 200-meter dash.
Ahead of Thursday's preliminary rounds, Nelson ranks first in the 100-meter- and 300-meter hurdles and third in the 200-meter dash, according to Athletic Net.
"The last few weeks, I've been training hard, so hopefully, that will be enough to help me win a state championship," Nelson said. "I feel prepared, and I'm hyped for the state meet."
In the 200-meter dash, Nelson is behind Tuscola's Alyssa Williams (ranked first) and Lia Patterson (ranked second). Williams is committed to Murray State University to continue her track and field career. Lady Indians' head coach Johanna Hooks, however, believes that standing side-by-side with an equally talented athlete will only make Nelson stronger.
"That level of competition will only make her look like a better athlete. She can push herself to the finish line and get those times, but competition and physical pressure make it a lot easier," Hooks said.
A great tuneup for the challenges ahead came at a Class 1A Sectional at Altamont last week, where Nelson won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.80 seconds — a number she wanted.
"I was trying to get a 43 in 300 hurdles anyway to get a good rank in state heading into state, and after I ran that, I was dead, and then I look up and see the board, and it was a 43.8, and I was really happy," Nelson said.
That number proved to be a personal and a school record, none of which shocked anyone.
Nelson's domination throughout the season wasn't anything out of the ordinary. After all, she — and her coaches — had expected this since the first day of training.
"This year, Grace's main competition has been Grace. She's had to push herself in almost every one of her races; the most competition she has had this year is when she and Jadon [Robertson] raced at our Open. Other than that, she's had to push herself, but if anyone can make that possible, it's Grace Nelson.
"She comes in and puts in the work every day, and she has done it since Day 1, so the determination is there."
LOCAL REPRESENTATION
Also qualifying for Thursday's preliminary rounds — from local schools — are the Lady Shoes' Kaitlyn Vahling (100-meter dash; 200-meter dash; 400-meter run) and Isabelle Hemmen (pole vault); St. Anthony's Maggie Moeller (triple jump), Allison Geen and Anna Greene (pole vault), and Brownstown St. Elmo's Addie McWhorter (high jump).
Newton will also have a large representation Thursday, as the team advanced after breezing by the competition at the sectional. Laney Hemrich qualified in the 400-meter run. Rylea Borgic qualified in the 800-meter run, 100-meter hurdles, and 300-meter hurdles. Amber Russell qualified in the shot put. Gracie Smithenry qualified in the high jump. Camryn Martin qualified in the pole vault. Addyson O'Dell qualified in the long jump. Alexis Hetzer qualified in the triple jump, and the Lady Eagles' 4x100-meter- and 4x400-meter relay teams also advanced.
Field events open up the meet Thursday at 10 a.m., with track events starting at 11 a.m.
All three days of events are at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
