For the second-straight season — in a regular season setting — the St. Anthony girls' basketball team won handily over Neoga.
This time, however, more was on the line, and the win was that much more pleasurable.
The Bulldogs (17-4, 5-0 National Trail Conference) were ranked ninth in Class 1A, according to the Associated Press' weekly state polls, while the Indians (19-3, 5-1 National Trail Conference) were ranked seventh. Neoga also earned the No. 1 seed in next week's National Trail Conference Tournament, while St. Anthony was the No. 2 seed; the rankings came out before Thursday night's result — one that heavily favored the home team.
From the start of the game to the end, St. Anthony dominated a team that finished third in the Class 1A State Final Tournament, winning 77-37.
Defensive pressure was one reason for the conclusion.
The Bulldogs forced 19 Neoga turnovers overall.
"We've been working on their full-court pressure all season, and it's starting to come together really well," St. Anthony head coach Aaron Rios said. "We've been working on adjusting out of our full-court pressure, but we felt tonight that the game plan was how to make those adjustments up front and make sure we kept the ball out of [Sydney Richards] hands as much as we could.
"That's attributed to our kids and how we want to play basketball and that we want to get up and down."
Rios added that he learned a lot from the two losses to the Indians one season ago.
He made sure his team didn't make those same mistakes this time around.
"We anticipated two things coming in," Rios said. "Last year, they face-guarded Riley Guy most of the game and ran a matchup zone. They're good at adjusting their matchup zone, and we prepped for that. But we also prepared if they were going to go man-to-man, and if they went man-to-man, they made those adjustments. We tried to screen more in our offense and committed our kids to get downhill."
St. Anthony opened the game on an 8-0 run after layups from Anna Faber and Nancy Ruholl and baseline shots from Faber and Stacie Vonderheide.
Neoga then got on the board with 4:25 left in the first after Allison Worman rebounded a missed Sydney Hakman shot and put it back in.
Ruholl then hit a 3-pointer with 4:11 remaining before another Vonderheide layup made it 13-2 with 2:37 left.
Richards then hit a 3-pointer with 2:02 left that made it 13-5 before another Ruholl 3-pointer pushed the lead back to 11 points, 16-5 with 1:48 left.
St. Anthony ended up leading 24-10 after the first frame.
The onslaught only continued in the second quarter, too.
Fearday opened the frame with a 3-point play that made it 27-10.
Fearday then hit a midrange shot with 7:01 left that made it 31-12 before back-to-back layups from Faber pushed the lead to 22 points, 35-13.
Richards then converted a layup with 4:55 left, but the Bulldogs stayed on the attack, with Fearday leading the charge.
Fearday scored 12 points in the second quarter. She finished with 22 for the game and broke the all-time scoring record with 2:40 left in the fourth quarter after making a jump shot from the elbow.
Vonderheide also had 22 points, while Faber had 16, and Ruholl had 10.
As for the Indians, Richards was the only Neoga player in double figures with 18 points.
Rios made sure to give credit where it was due after the game when talking about his opponent.
"Kim [Romack] and Seth [James], I respect their game plan and what they've done with their program," Rios said. "They've done an awesome job. Last year, they got the best of us in a couple of games. We realize the adjustments they made this season; they've had a great season so far, so I want to ensure I recognize their success."
Neoga has now lost back-to-back games after winning the previous five.
Romack said they would take a lot away from Thursday's defeat.
"It's one game," Romack said. "We thought we were prepared, and we weren't prepared the way we needed to be, so we'll take care of that, and we'll fix that."
The veteran Neoga head coach made sure her players realized the same thing, as well, benching her entire starting five at one point during the fourth quarter.
The message was clear when she talked to them on the bench.
"If we want to play, we got to be here every night; we got to be in every moment," Romack said.
Neoga returns to the floor on Saturday at Moweaqua Central A&M for the National Trail Conference/Central Illinois Conference Clash Shootout. The Indians play Vandalia at 4 p.m.
St. Anthony returns to the floor on Monday for the first round of the National Trail Conference Tournament when they take on No. 7 seed Dieterich at 11:30 a.m.
|St. Anthony (17-4, 5-0 NTC)
|24
|18
|30
|5
|77
|Neoga (19-3, 5-1 NTC)
|10
|14
|6
|7
|37
