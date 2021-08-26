Jenna Ochs had no bigger swing than the one that sealed an exhilarating match against Effingham on Thursday night.
The Newton (1-0) senior rolled to her right and got in position to collect her fifth kill of the match, leading to a scream that echoed across the Flaming Hearts’ gym, knowing that swing put away a scrappy Effingham (0-1) team to sweep a hard-fought match.
“She’s the best celebrator,” Newton head coach Jill Kistner said. “She wins tonight for the biggest celebration. She’s our team captain. She’s a senior, and you’re either in, or you’re out with her, and she makes sure everyone’s in; you’re buying in to that we’re going to work hard, and we’re going to stay focused.
“She brings the energy, and everybody else follows along. She’s the best cheerleader, and she supports everybody. You should see her when she comes off in the back row; she’s standing up, cheering louder than anybody else.”
The Lady Eagles won the match 25-22, 25-19.
Ochs finished an efficient 5-for-12, good for a .333 hitting percentage, while Faith Shull led the team with six kills.
“Right side hitter, she played middle for us some last year,” said Kistner of Shull. “I’ve had her playing some on the outside and now on the right side. She’s huge, has long arms, and has great hang time and a super high reach. She’s a blocking nightmare. She blocked a lot of balls for us, and she had a great swing. For us to be any good this year, our right side needs to get some kills, and she did that tonight for us.”
For Effingham, returning senior Lexi Chrappa, who played in her first high school match since 2019, slammed six kills while producing on the defensive end, with five digs, as well.
“She did pretty well. We told her that this year is going to be about her finding her spots and not so much power,” Vogt said. “She got set a lot of balls because we were passing the best that we could. Our middles didn’t get a lot of attacks, so we relied on her a lot more. Her hitting percentage isn’t going to reflect how good she did, but I thought, for her first game back, that she did pretty well.”
