Ellie Wegman walked to her final hole at Effingham Country Club on Tuesday two-over-par. She walked off two shots better.
The St. Anthony senior finished her round shooting an even-par 36, with an eagle on the par-5 third hole, and was a foot away from something even better.
“She came within a foot of making an albatross,” St. Anthony head coach Randy Blake said. “She played well all day.”
Wegman finished the day as the low individual, but she wasn’t the only Bulldogs’ golfer to have a successful evening on the links.
Two other St. Anthony golfers also carded rounds in the 30s. Lauren Schwing shot a three-over-par 39, and Addie Krouse shot a two-over-par 38 in the Bulldogs’ decisive victory over Effingham and Mt. Zion. The Flaming Hearts finished with a score of 199, while Mt. Zion finished with a 223.
“You don’t get that very often,” said Blake on having three scores in the 30s. “Everybody played well today. We had the three scores in the 30s and then Nina Hakman right behind them with a 41; a break here-or-there, and we could have had four scores in the 30s, so it was really impressive. I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Outside of the top-four scores, Mady Brummer shot a 46, while Allison Green fired a 49.
For Effingham, Marissa Allie finished with the low round of the day, carding a 48 — a score that surprised head coach Jerry Trigg.
“Marissa, I didn’t see that coming,” Trigg said. “But, it’s good for her. Now, we know that everyone in that group could be a part of the top four.”
The other three scores — that rounded out the top four — for the Flaming Hearts came from Marah Kirk (50), Anna Hirtzel (50), and Coralin Ohnesorge (51), while the three scores that Effingham didn’t count were Ellie Niebrugge’s 53, Elena Niebrugge’s 59, and Emilie Vincent’s 67.
Overall, even though the scores are high, Trigg is still taking positives away from this group, nonetheless.
“I think they are improving,” Trigg said. “We have a couple of big weeks here where it seems like we’re playing almost every day, so we won’t have a whole lot of time to practice. But, sometimes, playing is the way to figure things out. So, we’re hoping to keep that trend going that way.”
