Blair Hardiek can’t remember many times where a basketball wasn’t around her.
Whether it be on the court playing, on the sidelines coaching, in a studio as a part of the media, or traveling the world working as a global director, Hardiek has seemingly seen and done everything when it comes to the game. She’s gone by many different titles, and now, she can add one more — Hall of Famer.
Last week, the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class, with Hardiek being one of the members on that list. She is one of 58 players that will get inducted. The event takes place at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena on April 30.
“I’m proud to receive this recognition and join such prestigious athletes, coaches, and the people in the state of Illinois,” Hardiek said. “Basketball has always been something that has been a part of my life. I don’t remember a time when I didn’t play. I was that little girl who had a basketball everywhere she went.
“I was also the little girl that, when it was dark outside, you turned on the light to play, or when you’re family was gone, you spraypainted the cement on your court to make a free-throw line.”
How did she achieve this honor?
The numbers speak for themselves.
Arguably the greatest girls basketball player to ever come out of Effingham High School, Hardiek finished her career with the Hearts with the most points (2,540), rebounds (836), and steals (466) in the program’s history. She played from 1999-2003 and still holds those same records to this day.
“Blair helped put us back on the map,” Effingham head coach Jeff Schafer said. “The first time I saw Blair, I was driving in my car in town, and I saw this little girl dribbling a basketball from the park. She went between her legs, behind her back, and was doing all these fancy dribble moves with nobody watching. I pulled my car over, and I said, ‘What’s your name, young lady?’ and she said, ‘My name is Blair Hardiek.’ I asked her, ‘Will you come and play basketball for me someday?’ and about three-or-four years later, she was there. I can remember that day and seeing a girl with those skills at that time. It was pretty cool.”
Yet, even though the numbers were mesmerizing, Schafer said that Hardiek was more than just statistics.
“The four years before Blair came, we averaged five wins a year, and then the four years that Blair was there, we averaged almost 19 wins a year. So, we had a new expectation, a new standard,” Schafer said. “Our attendance increased, our basketball camp attendance increased. The bottom line is everyone likes winners.
“It was more fun to watch; we could score 60, 70, 80 points a game. You knew that if [Hardiek] was suiting up, you had a chance to win. I remember, as a kid, seeing Larry Bird play in person and how he was so much better than everybody else on the court; it was that kind of thing. When she walked on the court, all eyes went to her.”
She was a culture-setter, a culture-changer.
Although, she credits where she grew up as a testament to that.
“Growing up in a small town like Effingham, as a child, you’re left with not a lot of things to do, so I think a lot of people turn to sports to fill their time, and kids learn at a very young age the value of sports and teamwork,” Hardiek said. “I think that’s a big advantage of growing up in a small town.
“Sports were always a really big deal, but you’re also always butting up with Chicago, where you have larger schools and a big selection of people to compete for sports. So taking a small school when it comes to larger schools in Illinois and being successful on a team — I’m just really proud of all the success.”
Even after she hung up the jersey and put away the shorts and sneakers, Hardiek still carried that same passion she had when she was playing.
Her love for basketball and how she wants to use it to her advantage has only grown.
Following her final season at the University of Missouri in 2007, Hardiek ventured into coaching. She was the Associate Head Coach and International Recruiting Coordinator for six years at the University of San Francisco.
Then, after coaching, Hardiek began her career as Global Director of the NBA Academy — she had two stints with the organization, the second coming as NBA Academy Elite Players Pathway Lead — before transitioning to NBC Sports Bay Area from 2019 to 2021. During that time, she was an analyst for “Golden State Warriors Outsiders.”
However, that wouldn’t be the final door that opened for her.
In January, Hardiek told the Effingham Daily News that she would be the new Chief Marketing Officer for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, a new role that she is happy to take on, and one that, like her basketball career, should involve success.
“I’m excited to continue on a new journey in the sport of basketball. But, to work for a WNBA team as a female player that’s loved the game since I can remember, I’m excited to continue to give back to the game that’s given me so much,” Hardiek said.
