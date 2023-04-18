EFFINGHAM — Two games. Two walk-offs.
That's how the Effingham softball team enjoyed its Saturday against Apollo Conference rival Mattoon.
The Flaming Hearts opened the morning doubleheader with a 10-9 victory.
Effingham started the game with a three-run first.
Jerzi Bierman opened the frame with a double. Raegan Boone then reached on an error.
The Hearts then executed a double steal attempt shortly after that, with Bierman scoring and Boone taking second, to make it 1-0.
Abby Cunningham then drew a walk and later swiped second base before Jennifer Jamison drove in Boone on a sacrifice fly.
Sidney Donaldson then made the score after the frame with an RBI double that plated Abby Cunningham.
Mattoon would then cut into the lead with a two-run third.
Effingham, though, answered with a four-run bottom half of the inning.
Boone started the frame with a single and then scored after a base hit by Riley Cunningham.
Abby Cunningham followed that with a base hit before a single from Jamison drove her in to make it 6-2.
Donaldson then hit an RBI single herself to make it 7-2.
Mattoon didn't go away quietly, though, scoring five runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game.
The Flaming Hearts didn't score any runs the next two innings after the four-run third, though, until they plated one in the bottom of the sixth on a home run from Mya Harvey — her fourth in two days.
Mattoon then responded by scoring the next two runs in the top of the seventh to take a 9-8 lead.
But the Flaming Hearts were still the team celebrating in the end.
Abby Cunningham started the bottom of the seventh with a single.
Jamison then flew out for the first out of the inning before Donaldson drove in Abby on an RBI double to tie the game.
Cunningham then reached third after Kristen Armstrong grounded into a fielder's choice. Harvey then got hit by a pitch and Ryley Engel delivered the final blow with a walk-off RBI double that scored courtesy runner Cora Hartmann.
"It was great," Engel said. "I was pretty scared, but it was a good hit."
That was just the first game, though,
Following the back-and-forth contest, the second provided the same excitement.
Effingham ended up winning that one, as well, 13-12, behind another strong offensive performance. The Flaming Hearts finished with 16 hits.
Effingham opened the game with the first four runs.
Mattoon then answered with six in the top of the second before Effingham plated three more runs to make it 7-6.
Bierman began the side with a double. Riley Cunningham then drew a walk after a Boone pop out. Both runners then advanced to third and second, respectively, after a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch to cut the Mattoon lead to one, 6-5.
Donaldson then hit a two-run single that gave the Flaming Hearts the lead back, 7-6.
Mattoon, though, answered significantly once again in the top of the third, scoring five times to take an 11-7 advantage.
Effingham, however, responded with two in the bottom of the third, one in the bottom of the fourth and two more runs in the bottom of the fifth that eventually tied the game.
Both offenses then went away quietly after that, until the bottom of the ninth when a Riley Cunningham walk-off triple in the bottom of the ninth scored Boone to give the Hearts the win.
"She threw a lot down," Cunningham said. "So, when I went up for that last at-bat, Coach Trigg said, 'Base hit, right field,' so I hit a base hit to right field on a low pitch."
Effingham improves to 8-4 and 4-2 in the Apollo Conference with the two wins.
"We needed two wins to keep us in the race," Hearts head coach Jerry Trigg said. "We're going to have to get Charleston at least one time, maybe two, but at least we're still in the race. It was harder than it needed to be, but we just kept swinging away."
