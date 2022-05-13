Softball is home to Teutopolis senior Tia Probst.
However, even though she can't physically play for the Lady Shoes this year, nothing has stopped her from still having an infectious attitude and a smile on her face, despite dealing with pain deep down.
On November 14, 2021, Tia and her dad, Keith, went out deer hunting, eager to start the beginning of the hunting season.
An accident occurred during that trip, though, that would end up altering her life completely.
"We were hunting, and Tia shot at a deer. The recoil of the gun knocked her backward, and she fell 20 feet from the tree stand," Keith said. "She heard a voice in her head as she was falling, and it told her to turn her body. She turned her body and landed on her knees instead of her back or her head."
Keith said that when the surgeon was doing the operation, he noticed Tia's L4 vertebrae wedged up against her spinal cord, resulting in the surgeon commenting about how fortunate Tia was to be able to walk again.
One could never tell if she was suffering, though.
"She's had a smile on her face every day since the incident because she's got that kind of a positive attitude, so it's been very uplifting to see her positive attitude," Keith said. "It's helped out me, my wife, and everybody around her to see this attitude."
Tia's support system is one reason for that attitude never wavering, with her family at the forefront.
"We've supported her and tried talking positively to her, but it's more her giving the support to us," Keith said. "She's a very faith-based girl - she always has been - and she has probably supported us more than we've supported her.
"Many people could give up at her point, but she knows there's a lot to work for, and she will try her hardest to get to where she wants to be."
But, it isn't just her family.
Tia's support system also includes her teammates.
"Everything," said Tia on what Teutopolis softball means to her. "Courtney [Gibson] coming in and doing great this year. She has improved her speed and accuracy, she has filled in such a good spot for me, and the girls have been behind me through therapy and pushing me to do the best and will cheer me on when they're working hard. It's awesome."
While her teammates are important to her during this journey, the same statement can also go for her head coach, Crystal Tipton.
"Coach is the best. She will do anything to put me anywhere," Tia said. "She makes me feel like the highlight of this team, and I don't even do anything; I'm just a cheerleader, but she makes me feel like I'm on top of the world. She deserves everything on this team."
Overall, many individuals have helped Tia in her quest back to regaining full mobility, one that did have its bumps along the way but ended with a moment of recognition Tuesday night against county rival Effingham at Teutopolis Junior High School.
The Lady Shoes honored their senior softball players ahead of the game, but before the game got started and Hearts' shortstop Grace Bushur was ready to dig into the batter's box to face Courtney Gibson, there was something that the team needed to do.
Once Tipton found out that Tia wasn't going to be able to compete, she and Tia put their minds together to think of something to do that would touch everyone.
"When we were thinking way back when, once we found out that she wasn't going to be able to play for the season, I told her, 'What are we going to do for Senior Night?'" Tipton said. "I said, 'How about I get you one at-bat, and we'll have the other team walk you like you won't swing at all, and you'll get to first base, and then we'll have you step off early, and that will be your exit from the game.'
"She looked at me and said, 'No, Coach, I want to pitch,' and I said, 'Alright, T. Let's figure this out.' So, I thought of how we would do this and make it fun and emotional; grab everyone's emotions."
They accomplished that feat and then some, as Tia's teammates hugged her with tears falling from their eyes, as the senior was able to throw one pitch before exiting the field to the applause of the crowd and more emotional hugs afterward.
Tia said of the moment, "It was awesome. I worked hard at therapy, and on Monday, I asked [my therapist] if I could pitch, and I thought she would say no, but she said, 'Let's do it.' So I threw two pitches, and they were strikes, but it was super [exciting] to see all the girls emotional and made me think that I did something on this team and impacted them."
Tipton also added, "She's a special kid. I know that she's positive on the outside, but I know deep down inside that it hurts. But, to have her come out and be a leader on this team is special."
