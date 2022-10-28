The Effingham Elks Lodge No. 1016 will be holding its 51st Annual "Hoop Shoot" on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10:00 a.m. at Effingham High School. This is the 19th year the "Hoop Shoot" will be held at Effingham High School. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
The Elks "Hoop Shoot" conducted by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks is the nation's largest co-ed sports competition and the only noncommercial event on a national basis.
In 2021, over three million youngsters from all 50 states participated, starting with local contests and ending with the national finals, where they named six champions.
Children, ages 8-13, competed at the local levels for a chance to advance through district, regional, and state competitions.
Seventy-two youngsters emerged from the regional champion competitions to participate in the national finals held in Chicago.
REMEMBER: All children - ages 8-13 are eligible to participate in the "Hoop Shoot" even if they are members of an IESA team.
Age categories are 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13 for both boys and girls. Age group 8-9 shoot from FOUR FEET in front of the free throw line. AGE IS AS OF APR. 1, 2023.
As for the age 8-9 boy's division, they will use the junior size or girls' basketball.
Each contestant has 25 shots at the hoop. The boy and girl in each age group with the best scores advance through four tiers of competition to qualify - local, district, state, regional, and finals for the national finals in Chicago, from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2023. From this final group, one boy and one girl emerge as the national champion in the three categories.
The winners receive trophies, and their names are inscribed on a special plaque in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
All area schools will receive this information about the local "Elks Hoop Shoot."
In addition to this, is the Doris Zerrusen Award for the best girl free throw shooter on the local level has been around for 29 years. There will also be a Taylor Worman 16th-year award for the best boy free throw shooter on the local level. Each national winner will hand out Doris and Taylor's award.
For further information, Contact Chairman Lawrence Carie at (217-343-3531) or the Elks Lodge at 217-342-3636.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.