Elks "Hoop Shoot" set for Saturday, Dec. 4
The Effingham Elks Lodge #1016 will be holding their 50th Annual "Hoop Shoot" on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Effingham High School.
This year, the "Hoop Shoot" will be held at Effingham High School. Doors will open at noon.
The Elks "Hoop Shoot," conducted by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, is the nation's largest co-ed sports competition and the only non-commercial event on a national basis.
In 2019, over three million youngsters from all 50 states participated from local contests to national finals, where there were six champions. Kids ages 8-13 competed in the local levels for a chance to advance through district, regional, and state competitions. Seventy-two youngsters, in total, emerged from the regional championships to participate in the national finals held in Chicago, Illinois.
REMEMBER: All children - ages 8-13 are eligible to participate in the "Hoop Shoot" even if they are members of an IESA team.
AGE IS AS OF APRIL 1, 2022. Age categories are 8-9, 10-11, 12-13, for both boys and girls.
Age group 8-9 shoots from FOUR FEET in front of the free-throw line. This division uses a junior-sized girls basketball, as well.
Each contestant has 25 shots at the hoop. The boy and girl in each age group with the best scores advance through four tiers of competition to qualify. The tiers are "Local, District, State, Regional, and Finals," all for the chance to place in the national finals in Chicago, Illinois, on April 30, 2022. From this final group, one boy and one girl emerge as the national champion in each of the three categories — there are six winners in total. The winners receive trophies and their names are inscribed on a special plaque in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.
All area schools will receive this information about the local "Elks Hoop Shoot."
In addition to this is the Doris Zerrusen Award for the best girl free throw shooter on the local level, which has been around for 28 years. There will also be a Taylor Worman 15th year award for the best boy free throw shooter on the local level. Each national winner will hand out the Doris and Taylor awards.
For further information, Contact Chairman Lawrence Carie at (217-343-3531) or the Elks Lodge at 217-342-3636.
