Tears rolled down the eyes of countless Neoga players as they swarmed the court Friday night.
The Indians moved one step closer to a state appearance after a thrilling 48-42 win over National Trail Conference rival St. Anthony in a Class 2A sectional final at Tuscola High School.
”It’s amazing,” said Romack one day after the victory. “I’m finally letting things sync in a little bit. For this group of kids to be able to go on and do something like this, I couldn’t be more proud of them, and I couldn’t imagine sharing this with anybody else.
”We have a lot of former players who’ve set the groundwork for what we are currently able to accomplish. There were also several younger kids in the crowd who will someday wear the Indians’ jersey, and they were able to get a small taste of how special that could be.”
With the victory, Neoga now becomes the first team in school history to advance this far into a season.
However, there were moments of doubt.
Unlike the first two matchups between the Indians and Bulldogs, the third time wasn’t one-sided; it was never easy, especially in the third quarter and early stages of the fourth.
During that timeframe, the Indians couldn’t buy a basket.
In fact, St. Anthony did not allow a field goal from the 5:34-mark of the third to the 5:12-mark of the fourth.
Senior Trista Moore hit a deep two-pointer that gave Neoga a 29-27 lead with 5:34 left in the third and then ended the scoring drought with a 3-pointer that cut the lead from eight points to five, 38-33, with 5:12 left in regulation.
Moore’s 3-pointer would give her team newfound life, too.
After the long-range try, Sydney Richards rebounded a missed Avery Fearday layup and made a short midrange jump shot before Sydney Hakman added a pair of free throws that carved the St. Anthony lead to one, 38-37.
Richards then put the cap on, what was, a 10-0 run by knocking down her first 3-pointer – on her first 3-point attempt – of the game.
Richards finished with 17 points. She shot 5-of-11 from the floor, including going 6-of-7 at the free-throw line. She was a perfect 4-of-4 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
”We needed her last night to step up and lead us through,” Romack said. “The kids on the team respect her, and we know that we have to have her on the floor. She came in clutch.”
Overall, free-throw shooting proved to be one of the differences in the contest on both sides.
Neoga went 14-of-19 at the line for the game, while the Bulldogs went 11-of-20.
St. Anthony struggled at the line down the stretch, too.
”In the playoffs, we’ve knocked free throws down in the fourth quarter,” head coach Aaron Rios said. “I think we’re shooting about 85-90 percent, and in the last game, I think we were 7-of-8 in the fourth. I think we were 2-of-8 down the stretch, and in big games like that, you need to be able to execute and knock it down, and we didn’t do it tonight.”
With 2:09 left and the Bulldogs behind by two points, Riley Guy drew a foul and went to the line. She would make her first attempt but miss her second, leaving Neoga still ahead by one point, 40-39.
St. Anthony, however, managed to get the ball right back and into the hands of Guy again, who drew another foul to earn yet another trip to the foul line for a one-and-one opportunity. She missed the front-end of the one-and-one, though, leading to the Indians regaining possession and getting the ball into the hands of Richards.
Richards went on to draw a foul shortly after the rebound that led to her making both of her foul shots to give her team a 42-39 advantage.
Then, after the Richards’ free throws, Lucy Fearday had the same opportunity that Guy had just moments before, as she earned a trip to the line for a one-and-one chance. Like Guy, though, she also missed the front-end leading to Avery Fearday collecting the miss.
Avery Fearday finished with nine points, tying Haylee Campbell with that many.
Moore finished with seven points, while Brynn Richards had four – including the game-sealing free throws at the end of the contest – and Sydney Hakman had two.
Guy led St. Anthony – and the game – with 18 points. She shot 7-of-17 from the floor.
Guy was especially impactful in the second quarter, scoring seven-straight points for the Bulldogs, which proved to be much-needed with both Abbi Hatton and Lucy Fearday struggling through the opening two frames.
”If she’s not getting going, we’re not getting going,” Rios said. “Lucy got off to a slow start, so did Abby, and then Riley got going, and that’s what kept us in the game — most of the game. Our bigs didn’t get going tonight; they keyed on our bigs, and the last time they played us, they played that matchup zone, and they face-guarded Riley, and tonight, we just said, ‘Play aggressive, play inside of our offense, and do your thing,’ and if she hadn’t done her thing tonight, it wouldn’t have been that type of game.”
Lucy Fearday finished with nine points. She shot 3-of-14 from the floor.
Hatton finished with three points. She only attempted three shots.
Grace Karolewicz and Stacie Vonderheide rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs with eight and four points, respectively.
St. Anthony finishes its season with a 23-10 record and a 7-1 mark in the NTC.
Neoga moves to 27-6.
UP NEXT
Neoga moves to a Class 2A super-sectional against Goreville Monday night at Wayne City High School. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.
Goreville defeated Christopher in the Sesser-Valier sectional finals Thursday night, 57-53.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.