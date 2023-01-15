Gymnasium filled — boisterous fans from one side to the next.
The National Trail Conference matchup featuring the Associated Press’ No. 4-ranked Altamont Indians and North Clay Cardinals, which received votes in the poll, had just that on Friday night at Altamont High School, and both coaches couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout.
“The atmosphere was awesome. Our crowd traveled well,” North Clay head coach Josh Zink said. “I thought it was the best 1A game in the state tonight.”
“These games may help you when you play in an NTC championship or a regional,” Altamont head coach John Niebrugge said. “We said when we got beat by Newton on our floor; the last thing we said was we can’t get beat on our floor again.”
So far, Niebrugge’s Indian team has lived up to that promise.
Since the loss to the Eagles on December 6, Altamont has outscored its opponents 455-299 — good for an average margin of victory of 23 points per game.
Friday was no exception to that, either.
The Indians (15-3, 3-0 National Trail Conference) defeated the Cardinals (13-5, 3-1 National Trail Conference), 61-43, behind another stout defensive performance and three players reaching double-figures in the scoring column.
“Our defense is our focal point; it’s all I know how to coach, to be honest,” Niebrugge said. “On the defensive side, we want to take them out of things, and I thought Logan did a good job early on Logan Fleener; I thought Dillan did a really good job on him.
“Everyone knows that when you come into Altamont, you’re going to see man-to-man; we’re going to wear you down, take you out of stuff you want to do, but the defense ignites the offense.”
Altamont led 16-13 after the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime.
Alex Boose started the game for the Cardinals by knocking down a 3-pointer with 6:15 left in the opening frame.
Altamont then responded with a 5-0 run after a putback layup from Eric Kollmann and a 3-pointer from Avery Jahraus before North Clay tied the contest on a Logan Fleener layup.
Fleener then came up with a layup that tied the game at seven before a Mason Robinson layup made it 9-7.
Jahraus followed that with another 3-pointer to push the lead to seven points, 12-7, before the Cardinals’ Ethan Kuenstler hit a pull-up jumper that cut the lead to three, 12-9.
Kollmann would then add another putback layup later in the frame that pushed the lead back to five points, 16-11, but a Fleener layup closed the first quarter with Altamont ahead by one possession.
North Clay ended up cutting the lead to two points toward the end of the first half, but that would be as close as the Cardinals got to within it the rest of the game.
Fleener hit a midrange jumper that cut the lead to 19-17, but from there, Altamont ended the frame on an 11-4 run, highlighted by a defensive stop at the end of the half that ignited the home crowd and head coach.
With time winding down, the Indians made sure not to get the ball into Fleener’s hands and accomplished that.
Levi Smith received the ball on the right wing while receiving heavy pressure from Jahraus, who forced him into the corner. Smith took one shot-fake before using his length to get a shot still off. His shot was well off the mark, though, leading to Niebrugge celebrating the defensive stand.
That same defensive aggression also continued in the second half.
Altamont opened the third quarter by forcing a five-second violation on North Clay en route to allowing eight points in the third.
Altamont outscored North Clay 13-8 in the third period and led 43-29 heading into the fourth.
Niebrugge mentioned his team’s third quarters being a backbreaker for most opponents.
“Our third quarters are separating us right now,” Niebrugge said. “We’re playing 92 feet. When they get tired, our guys will pull on their jerseys, come out, and another guy will step up. We got interchangeable roles; we want you to be tired by that fourth quarter.”
The Indians outscored the Cardinals 18-14 in the final frame, accomplishing what their head coach uttered.
Robinson led Altamont with 19 points.
“He’s a stat-filler. Sometimes our best offense is him going to get a basket,” Niebrugge said. “When Mason gets downhill and can pull up and score, he’s tough because he can get an offensive rebound.”
Jahraus was second on the team with 15 points. He made three 3-pointers and was the beneficiary of a nice touch pass from Dillan Elam on a fastbreak that turned out to be a crowd-pleaser.
“That was a heck of a pass,” Jahraus said. “I was running on the right wing, and he was running down the center of the floor. I can’t remember who threw the over-the-head pass to him, but he caught it, two guys jumped, and he flicked it around to me.”
Kollmann was the third Altamont player in double-figures, finishing with 14 and nine rebounds.
“He’s getting his wind back, and that’s what Eric brings to us,” Niebrugge said. “He had nine rebounds, and six of them were offensive. Some of our best offense is someone go shoot it, and he goes and gets it; he’s going to occupy guys down there.”
As for North Clay, Fleener led all scorers with 23 points, while Boose had 12.
|Altamont (15-3, 3-0 NTC)
|16
|14
|13
|18
|61
|North Clay (13-5, 3-1 NTC)
|13
|8
|8
|14
|43
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.