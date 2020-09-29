Effingham Junior High School's softball team avenged an early season loss to Newton by defeating them 8-5 on Saturday in the IESA Class 3A Regional 13 championship game.
With the score tied at 3 in the top of the ninth, Bria Beals tripled in Ryley Engel, running for Mya Harvey, who reached on base due to an error, to give the Mustangs the go-ahead run.
“Throughout the game, it seemed like we weren't getting their pitcher to throw us pitches,” EJHS coach Hillary Kopplin said. “We were overeager, hopping on the first pitch. I was trying to get them to calm down. I said in that half inning, if we're going to win this game they're going to have to perform and do it their way. I said 'Just forget everrything I said and want you to take this at-bat and do it your way. You get comfortable and you do it your way. They came through when we needed them to.”
Saige Althoff, who pitched masterfully for the Mustangs against Charleston earlier in the week, earned the win going 8 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on four hits and striking out four.
“This week she has shown so much strength in dealing with adversity on the mound and then leading the team in getting the job done. I'm proud of Saige,” Kopplin said. “Neither of these games were easy. They were a challenge.”
“I think it's been great for the girls since they won't get to continue on with the state series,” Kopplin said. “But they felt the stakes of each game they played this week.”
Newton's Avery Mulvey took the loss, allowing four hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking one.
