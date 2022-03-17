The Apollo Conference announced its first- and second-teams on the boys’ side.
Effingham’s Garrett Wolfe was a second-team all-conference selection.
He joins Lincoln’s Payton Cook, Mt. Zion’s Carson Cuddy, Mattoon’s Sam Bradbury, and Charleston’s William Applegate.
As for the first team, the conference selected Lincoln’s Elijah Police, Charleston’s Jaksen Braun, Mt. Zion’s Ethan Hamrick, Taylorville’s Bryce Friedrich, and Mahomet-Seymour’s Blake Wolters.
